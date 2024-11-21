Right-wing, Squad members vote against State Department global antisemitism guidelines

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Nineteen Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israel

U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediat...e ceasefire in Middle East

Sanders resolution vote set to test Senate Democrats’ divi...sions on Israel

Auchincloss: U.S. needs to focus on splitting Iran and China..., not Saudi normalization with Israel

Netanyahu confirms Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility

Israel Katz, the self-proclaimed Herod of Israeli politics a...nd Israel’s new defense minister

AOC receives widespread criticism over AIPAC accusation

J Street urges senators to support resolutions blocking U.S.... arms sales to Israel

Documents found in Gaza detail Iranian sponsorship ahead of ...Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack

Twitch updates terms of service to ban use of Zionist as a s...lur

Gottheimer pledges to crack down on antisemitism in gubernat...orial campaign announcement 

Phillips, responding to AOC, describes anti-Israel movement ...as antisemitic

Gabbard draws deference from several GOP hawks despite antiw...ar record

Elon Musk meeting with Iranian ambassador alarms national se...curity experts

What to watch for in a second Trump administration

Hezbollah may be more motivated to strike Jewish targets in ...Latin America, experts warn

Trump picks Matt Gaetz, with checkered record on antisemitis...m, for Attorney General

Rumored for a Trump posting, Elbridge Colby’s dovish views... on Iran stand out

Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard to be director of national intel...ligence

Saudi-Israel normalization appears more distant with a skept...ic in Israel’s Foreign Ministry, MBS’ ‘genocide’ accusations

Capitol Hill caught off guard by Hegseth pick for defense se...cretary, but Senate Republicans quickly fall in line

Trump announces former Gov. Mike Huckabee as pick for ambass...ador to Israel

Donald Trump Jr. faces scrutiny for embracing anti-Israel po...dcaster’s views

Edelstein remains defiant amid Netanyahu moves to reinstate ...Haredi exemption from IDF

Jewish lawmakers press Dutch ambassador for answers on Amste...rdam attack

Quick Hits

The 'no' voters

Right-wing, Squad members vote against State Department global antisemitism guidelines

The bipartisan legislation passed the House, 388-21

Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) hold a press conference with George Washington University students outside the U.S. Capitol May 8, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
November 21, 2024

Twenty-one House members, most of them coming from the right wing of the Republican Conference, joined by three members of the progressive Squad, voted against a resolution that expressed support for the State Department’s global guidelines on combating antisemitism.

The guidelines, released by the State Department and dozens of international partners, make nonbinding recommendations for how governments around the world can counter antisemitism, including adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

The resolution, led by Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ), the co-chairs of the House antisemitism task force, condemns global antisemitism, praises the global guidelines and urges states and international organizations to combat antisemitism and embrace the guidelines. It passed 388-21.

On the right, Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Bob Good (R-VA), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Wesley Hunt (R-TX), Ryan Zinke (R-WY), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Eli Crane (R-AZ) voted no.

From the left, Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) opposed the resolution.

In a statement, Tlaib said she opposed the resolution because of its support for the IHRA definition, “which dangerously conflates criticism of Israel with antisemitism” and “does not recognize that the fight against antisemitism is connected to our fight against Islamophobia, racism, white nationalism, and all other forms of hate.”

Omar similarly expressed opposition to IHRA and said the resolution “does nothing to combat antisemitism” and said she would “continue to stand against any attempt to silence genuine concerns of the Israeli government as antisemitism.”

Some Republicans have also opposed the IHRA definition because one of its associated examples states that it is antisemitic to say that Jews are responsible for killing Jesus — something that some GOP lawmakers have claimed is part of Christian scripture — and due to concerns about free speech. 

The Anti-Defamation League praised the House for passing the legislation.

“In a moment when antisemitism is surging around the world, countries must come together and commit to combating this hate. The Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism provide a critical framework and best practices for international cooperation and action,” Dan Granot, ADL’s national director of antisemitism policy, said. “ADL thanks Representatives Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) for leading this bipartisan resolution welcoming the Global Guidelines and urging additional countries and international bodies to join the U.S. in adopting them.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice