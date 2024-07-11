What You Should Know

Is there an end in sight for Israel’s longest war in half a century?

More than nine months after Hamas launched its deadly attack on southern Israel, setting off a long, deadly and costly war that threatens Israel on multiple fronts, negotiators appear closer than ever to locking in a deal that would indefinitely end the fighting and restore calm to the region — though there is still time for any agreement to collapse, as it has many times in recent months, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

CIA Director Bill Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea and the White House’s Brett McGurk are in Doha, Qatar, today after days of shuttle diplomacy across the Middle East. One senior White House official told the Washington Post’s David Ignatius on Wednesday that the framework for a three-stage deal has been agreed upon, as the parties now negotiate on the nuts and bolts of its implementation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who met with McGurk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, said Israel would be open to withdrawing all its forces from Gaza’s Philadelphi Corridor, a key buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt.

An Israeli withdrawal from the corridor would be contingent on efforts to end smuggling between Egypt and Gaza, which has provided Hamas with a lifeline — and an extensive amount of weapons that the terror group has used to continue its war against Israel and to maintain control of the Gaza Strip. An underground wall reportedly may be built on the border that would detect attempts at digging tunnels. Under the proposed agreement, a U.S.-trained force made up of some 2,500 Palestinian Authority supporters — whom Israel has vetted — and backed by moderate Arab nations would handle security and governance in the enclave, removing Hamas from power.

A cease-fire in Gaza could also calm tensions in Israel’s north, where dozens of Israelis and hundreds of Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group began launching missiles on Oct. 8. As we write this, Hezbollah has launched yet another barrage of explosive drones into northern Israel. One person in the Western Galilee has been reported as critically wounded from the barrage. Nearly 100,000 residents of northern Israel remain displaced around the country through the end of August, according to a government order issued earlier this week. With school starting the day after the latest evacuation order ends, families who are unable to return to their homes in the north are unlikely to uproot their children in the middle of the school year. That would make the prospects of an imminent return even less viable, which is likely to have a devastating impact on northern communities for the foreseeable future.

There’s also a looming countdown, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slated to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress in two weeks.

Already facing the threat of a boycott by Democrats — and the possibility that some far-left lawmakers may disrupt his speech — Netanyahu is under pressure to have something to show when he makes his case before Congress. Having a cease-fire deal in place ahead of the speech would increase the likelihood of a meeting between Netanyahu and President Joe Biden — and would also serve as a major accomplishment for Biden as he faces calls to end his reelection bid.

But there is also domestic pressure. A majority of Israelis want the government to prioritize the release of the hostages over Netanyahu’s pledged “total victory” over Hamas, with many, including the IDF’s top brass, saying that the latter goal is effectively impossible.

A poll published last week by Israel’s Channel 12 found that 67% of respondents said that returning the hostages should be the top priority, while a similar number (68%) said they believed the goal of “total victory” was out of reach. An Israel Democracy Institute poll released this week found that more Jewish Israelis (50%) prefer a deal to free all hostages that would end the war as opposed to those (34%) who prefer a temporary cease-fire in exchange for some of the hostages. But in Netanyahu’s base, the political right, a plurality (45%) prefer the partial deal.

Still, when asked how much longer Israelis can continue fighting, whether in Gaza or against Hezbollah in the north, a plurality of Jewish Israelis (34%) said as long as it takes and another 30% said they could see the country fighting for at least six months to a year.