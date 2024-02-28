Good Wednesday morning.

President Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020 was a product of an unusually large Democratic coalition bringing together groups across the left-to-center ideological spectrum: suburbanites, African Americans, blue-collar union workers and progressive younger voters. It included pro-Israel Jewish voters and anti-Israel Arab Americans.

The Biden coalition held together because of the groups’ shared antipathy towards President Donald Trump. Now, Trump is no longer the main focus of many disaffected Democrats.

The Michigan presidential primary results last night suggest that the days of Biden’s broad coalition are over, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes. A faction of left-wing organizers in the state, agitating against the president’s support for Israel, won about 13% of the Democratic primary vote for “uncommitted” — far from a dominant showing, but enough to give headaches to Democratic Party leaders in the battleground state.

The results show that these left-wing activists are far from a force within the party, but are willing to threaten Biden’s reelection to advance their policy goals. By winning around 100,000 votes — less than Biden’s winning Michigan margin in 2020 — many are willing to tip the race to Trump if the president doesn’t abandon his support for Israel.

The epicenter of the anti-Biden, anti-Israel effort is in Dearborn, Mich., home to one of the largest Arab-American communities in the country, and the results from the city are telling. In Dearborn, “uncommitted” is winning a majority of the vote, ahead of Biden.

Politically speaking, Biden is in a no-win situation. Even in Michigan, backers of Israel outnumber Palestinian sympathizers by more than a 2-to-1 margin (53%-25%), according to a February Fox News poll. The uncommitted campaign, with ample media coverage, is receiving less than one-fifth of the state’s Democratic vote.

If Biden suddenly ramps up public criticism of Israel, he’d risk alienating a much larger constituency, including Jewish voters and the more-moderate swing voters up for grabs in the general election. Consider: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley tallied about one-quarter of the vote among Michigan Republicans. Many of her voters might consider backing Biden over Trump in a general election, but that is unlikely if he abandons Israel to woo far-left activists.

Biden’s playbook so far has been to symbolically pander to the anti-Israel crowd without making many substantive concessions to them. The Biden White House has leaked its frustrations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sanctioned several Israeli settlers. They sent some foreign policy advisers to Dearborn this month to offer regrets for past rhetoric in support of Israel, without offering any promises to change policy.

Biden himself even gave a sound-bite to the press after his late-night TV appearance Monday, saying he thought a “cease-fire” could be reached as part of Israel’s ongoing negotiations — a statement that sounded like it was designed to placate the activist base the day before the primary, not one reflecting the current reality on the ground.

The reality is that politically speaking, Biden comes across as weak to many by making concessions to an outspoken faction — that brings all kinds of political baggage to the table and is threatening to disrupt the Democratic convention in Chicago — instead of showing confidence over his administration’s stated support for Israel.

If Biden manages to win reelection in 2024, it’s likely not going to be by putting together pieces of the 2020 coalition, but by branding himself as a mainstream candidate against the forces of extremism.