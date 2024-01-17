Inside the Newsroom: Dean Phillips & Mike Rogers

fbpx
January 17, 2024

Join us for back-to-back episodes of “Inside the Newsroom” on Thursday, January 18

This first episode at 11am ET will feature an interview between JI Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar and Rep. Dean Phillips, who’s running for president in the Democratic primary against President Joe Biden and represents Minnesota’s Third District in the House of Representatives.

Register now: https://ji.news/3U6LKYW

This second episode at NOON ET will feature an interview between JI Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar and former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, who is running for Senate in Michigan and served as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Register now: https://ji.news/423L5JR

