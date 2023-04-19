👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on upcoming high-stakes Senate primaries and cover a Holocaust remembrance event held on Capitol Hill. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Kathy Manning, Bernie Moreno and Sen. Mitt Romney.

The biggest ideological divides in our politics are increasingly taking place within the Democratic and Republican parties as much as between them.

Early developments in several of the most closely watched Senate races only underscore the gulf between mainstream Republicans and Democrats and populist progressives and right-wingers — and what that means for key issues facing the Jewish community.

In Pennsylvania, GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano is seriously considering running for the Senate, just months after losing the governor’s race by 15 points in a swing state. Mastriano faced bipartisan criticism for his ties to the founder of the social media platform Gab, widely seen as a cesspool of bigotry and antisemitism.

As Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel has reported, Mastriano has misappropriated Jewish iconography to advance his political aims. At his campaign launch event last year, Mastriano appeared with a pastor dressed in a tallit who blew the shofar. He also has a history of invoking the Holocaust when talking about his political opponents and policies with which he disagrees.

Republican leaders are already rallying around the potential candidacy of businessman David McCormick, a mainstream Republican who narrowly lost last year’s Senate primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

In Montana, there’s a growing possibility of a primary clash between GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale, who introduced legislation barring American support for Ukraine until the U.S.-Mexico border is secure, and a candidate preferred by the party establishment (likely businessman and military veteran Tim Sheehy).

Rosendale recently was roundly criticized for posing for a photo with neo-Nazis outside the Capitol — a move for which he quickly apologized.

He raised just $127,000 for his reelection campaign, a sign that he’s not generating much enthusiasm either from grassroots donors or big donors alike. Rosendale was one of the final GOP holdouts against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

But Rosendale has been a longtime ally of the well-funded anti-tax group Club for Growth, which has signaled it would support him if he runs for Senate.

And on the Democratic side, in California’s high-stakes Senate primary, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) has been an occasional antagonist to pro-Israel groups — in contrast to the more-supportive records of Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Katie Porter (D-CA).

As the lone lawmaker to oppose military intervention in Afghanistan after 9/11, Lee has been a long-standing critic of American foreign policy from the left.

She has signed on to legislation that would place restrictions on U.S. aid to Israel and was among a small group of House members who voted against a resolution condemning the BDS movement.

In Washington, USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are back on the Hill today for budget hearings with the Senate Appropriations Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee, respectively.

Over in Israel, the three-day Extraordinary World Zionist Congress (yes, that’s what it’s really called) begins today at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, with more than 2,000 Jewish leaders and youths from Israel and around the world set to attend to mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress in Basel, Switzerland.

Topics to be discussed at the event include strengthening the relationship between the various segments of the Jewish people, and the challenges of Zionism today, the World Zionist Organization said. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to attend.