The Senate majority leader visited the Dachau concentration camp last week while in Germany

On Yad Vashem visit, Schumer pledges Senate ‘will stand behind Israel with our fullest support’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem on Friday, where he laid a wreath and delivered brief remarks.

“As Senate majority leader — the highest-ranking Jewish American elected official in history — I stand here today in the shadow of my ancestors who perished in the Holocaust to promise that as long as Hashem breathes air into my lungs,” Schumer said, “the United States Senate will stand behind Israel with our fullest support.”

Schumer arrived in Israel with a delegation of Senate Democrats on Thursday, where he met privately with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and enjoyed some nut-stuffed dates, Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s press secretary, told Jewish Insider. The senator is also scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, Roefaro confirmed.

The trip to Israel comes a week after Schumer, in Germany ahead of the Munich Security Conference, visited the Dachau concentration camp.