2024 GOP hopefuls Pompeo and Cotton visit Israel

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Tom Cotton are giving keynote addresses at the Tikvah Fund’s Hertog Forum

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates, are among several former and current U.S. officials and legislators visiting Israel this week.

Cotton and Pompeo are slated to address the Tikvah Fund’s Hertog Forum, which begins on Tuesday in Tel Aviv. Both are giving evening keynote addresses at the convening, which will also include appearances by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) and former Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams.

Risch is slated to speak on Wednesday in a session titled “The Politics of Support for Israel,” after which Pompeo will speak. Cotton’s keynote will take place tomorrow evening, before the Arkansas senator sits in conversation with Peter Berkowitz.

The last day of the convening will feature a second session on “The Politics of Support for Israel” featuring McConnell and Abrams. U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides and his predecessor, former Ambassador David Friedman, will close out the gathering on Thursday evening.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is in India with a Senate delegation after traveling to Germany last week, is scheduled to arrive in Israel later this week for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

A separate House delegation including Reps. Rick Allen (R-GA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Randy Weber (R-TX) and Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) arrived in Israel on Monday with the U.S. Israel Education Asociation. Additionally, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) is leading a J Street delegation that includes Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC), Colin Allred (D-TX), Troy Carter (D-LA), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Veronica Escobar (D-TX), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Mike Levin (D-CA), Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), Katie Porter (D-CA), Kim Schrier (D-WA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Mike Thompson (D-CA), Lori Trahan (D-MA) and Susan Wild (D-PA).