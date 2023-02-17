Schumer’s trip to Israel, Germany to include stop at Dachau

The Senate majority leader is taking a bipartisan group of senators to Germany and Israel, his office confirmed to JI

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will be leading a bipartisan delegation of senators on an international delegation that will include stops in Israel and at the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, Angelo Roefaro, Schumer’s spokesperson, confirmed to Jewish Insider.

The news of Schumer’s visit to Israel, reportedly taking place at the end of next week, was first reported by Axios, but had not been confirmed by Schumer’s office. His stop at Dachau, and the other senators joining the visit, have not been previously reported.

Citing security concerns, Roefaro said he was unable to detail a full itinerary in Israel, but said that Schumer plans to lay a wreath and sign the guest book at Dachau as his first stop on the trip.

Roefaro said the Senate majority leader, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country, has made Holocaust remembrance and education a “personal mission.”

The visit comes amid tensions in Israel over a series of legislative proposals from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Also next week, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) will lead a J Street trip to Israel with 15 members, Politico reported.