In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report from the Orthodox Union’s summit on antisemitism in New York, and talk to legislators and Jewish community leaders about the FBI’s new hate crimes report. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday the formation of an interagency group that will “increase and better coordinate U.S. government efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia, and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States,” according to a White House statement. The group will be led by officials from the Domestic Policy Council and the National Security Council.

The interagency working group’s first order of business is to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism, which Jean-Pierre said was a directive from President Joe Biden. The strategy aims to “raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans,” and to prevent attacks and address antisemitic harassment, said Jean-Pierre. The goal of the strategy is to “encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation.”

The White House announcement follows a concerted public push last week for such an initiative, including a letter from more than 100 lawmakers from both parties and advocacy from Jewish leaders at a White House summit. But calls for a national strategy from Capitol Hill date back at least a year and a half, to the early months of Biden’s presidency.

Sen. Jacky Rosen(D-NV), one of the organizers of last week’s letter and a co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combatting Antisemitism, lauded the move, saying, “The steps announced today will go a long way toward improving the United States’ ability to combat antisemitism, helping to keep communities safe and eradicate hate.” Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) called the interagency coordination “key” to addressing antisemitism.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who led a Helsinki Commission working group meeting on Capitol Hill earlier this month to discuss coordination on fighting antisemitism, said, “I believe coordination is essential – Congress included. As events occur, creating a timely, centralized forum for agencies to share information with Congress, key stakeholders — and each other — will strengthen our response to future antisemitic and hate-based activity.” Cardin will lead a Helsinki Commission hearing on Capitol Hill today on antisemitism, with testimony from Amb. Deborah Lipstadt and Rabbi Andrew Baker, director of international Jewish affairs at the American Jewish Committee and the personal representative on combatting antisemitism at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch, who attended last week’s meeting and led an early letter on the issue while still a member of Congress, praised the administration’s “bold move” and said in a statement that “a coordinated government response to antisemitism and other hatred is needed more than ever,” while Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that “As #antisemitism is increasingly normalized, it is critical for all Americans to see that the Administration is dedicated to fighting this hate.”