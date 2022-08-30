rocky mountain matchup

Will Colorado’s Joe O’Dea help Republicans reclaim the Senate?

Joe O’Dea celebrates the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate over state Rep. Ron Hanks with his family at Mile High Station in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

With Senate Republicans suffering from, in the words of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), “candidate quality” issues in several key battleground states that had once been seen as likely to flip red, Republicans have honed in on Joe O’Dea, once viewed as a long shot candidate against two-term Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), as giving them an opportunity for victory in Colorado, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.

Breaking the mold: In breaking with a number of first-time GOP Senate candidates this cycle, O’Dea, 60, is a self-described “moderate” who supports allowing abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy and opposes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, accepts the 2020 presidential election results and has said he does not want former President Donald Trump to seek a second White House term in 2024.

Joining the field: “My wife and I have been blessed, we’ve really been able to live the American dream here in Colorado,” O’Dea, a businessman and political novice, told JI on Monday. “I’ve been watching our country and I really don’t like the direction that it’s headed. They’re taking away our freedoms, the policies in place have promoted record inflation, record price on gas, record crime. I just think we can do better.”

Cutting both ways: Despite his criticisms of the former president, O’Dea described the recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as a “political stunt” that is “undermining” Americans’ faith in the federal bureaucracy. “The American people really want to know what’s going on,” O’Dea said. “If it was something wrong, he should be held accountable. If it’s just another political stunt by the Biden administration, which is what it looks like, that should come out as well.”

Dealmaking: O’Dea described Israel as a “great ally,” explaining that the country’s “security is dependent on us, and our security is dependent on them to some extent.” O’Dea supports a two-state solution, and said the U.S. needs to “encourage the dialogue” between Israel and the Palestinians, but opposes sending U.S. aid to the Palestinians. “My business career has demonstrated [the importance of dialogue] throughout it. Here I am running a construction company that deals with mostly municipalities. And so in order to get a good project, to get a good outcome, you need both parties at the table and you need to negotiate a tough deal,” he explained.

Bonus: The New York Times described O’Dea this morning as “a welcome relief for Senate Republicans,” noting his chances of flipping the seat red.