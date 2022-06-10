👋 Good Friday morning!

The Mapping Project, a Boston-area pro-BDS activist group, is facing criticism from federal lawmakers in Massachusetts and beyond following the release of a map that ties Jewish and pro-Israel groups across the state with government entities, politicians, the police and the media.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the assistant House speaker, expressed her concern about the project, telling Jewish Insider, “This ‘mapping’ of Jewish people, schools, organizations and academics is alarming and reminiscent of a dangerous history of identifying and tracking Jewish people. These maps have the potential to provoke attacks against the Jewish community. I condemn antisemitism and strongly urge that this map be taken down.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), who has frequently been critical of Israel, told JI, “It is not acceptable to target or make vulnerable Jewish institutions or organizations, full stop. There is no doubt that antisemitism and organized, violent white supremacy are at a boiling point in this nation and threaten our communities, so we must be vigilant when it comes to keeping each other safe… I take concerns about the safety of our faith houses and community organizations very seriously. Our community is reeling from acts of targeted violence, including the assault of a visiting rabbi just last summer.”

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) had earlier this week condemned the map, which he described to JI as “ just chilling,” adding that the map “is tapping into millennia-old antisemitic tropes about nefarious Jewish wealth, control, conspiracy, media connections and political string-pulling.” He called for the group to take down the illustrations and apologize.

Several other lawmakers, including Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey also condemned the project, with several calling it a potential danger to the Jewish community.

The House’s select committee investigating the Jan. 6attack on the Capitol held its first hearing — an emotionally charged two-hour event — yesterday evening. During the course of the hearing, members of the bipartisan committee aired previously unseen footage of interviews with top Trump administration officials.

Ivanka Trumpsaid in a taped deposition that amid her father’s efforts to overturn the election results, she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr’s judgment that the election was not stolen.

In a separate deposition tape, Jared Kushnerdismissed as “whining” threats by former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to quit in response to the former president’s attempts to overturn the election results.

The committee also alleged that Trump told aides during the riot that Vice President Mike Pence “deserved” to be executed for failing to stop the certification of the election results, and that several Republican lawmakers sought pardons from Trump following the riot.