Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend, where she will meet with government ministers and civil society leaders, in her first foreign trip. Read more here.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee deadlocked yesterday over Elizabeth Bagley’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Brazil. A full Senate vote would be required to discharge her from the committee.
In a 1998 interview, Bagley spoke about the “major money” and influence of the “Jewish lobby” in politics — comments that Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said at Bagley’s confirmation hearing last month “fit into the traditional tropes of antisemitism.” She apologized for her “choice of words” and said the interview “certainly does not reflect my views on Jewish Americans.” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) also raised concerns about the comments.
Bagley also said in the 1998 interview that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a “stupid thing.” She said during her confirmation hearing that this was “a stupid thing to say” and added that she had supported keeping “Jerusalem as part of the overall negotiations over a two-state solution.”
At the House Armed Services Committee’s Wednesday markup of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the committee approved amendments supporting joint U.S.-Israel post-traumatic stress disorder research, joint military exercises between Israel and U.S. allies and a joint Middle East air- and missile-defense architecture.
Other approved amendments require the Defense Department to provide further information to Congress on Chinese links to and support for Iran; Iranian attacks on American personnel; the state of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs; Iranian air and missile threats; U.S. counter-drone capabilities in the Middle East; and the progress of the U.S.-Israel Operations-Technology Working Group, authorized in last year’s NDAA. The proposed bill also mandates an annual public DoD report on Iranian military capabilities.
Some lawmakers, including those affiliated with the Republican Study Committee, are planning to introduce additional Iran-related amendments when the NDAA comes to the House floor in the coming weeks, an individual familiar with the situation told JI.
The Senate passed a gun reform package last night, by a vote of 65-33. The House is expected to take up the legislation today.
Jonathan Swan joins ‘Limited Liability Podcast’
Even in the hypercompetitive landscape of Washington journalism, Jonathan Swan steadfastly remains a star. Deeply sourced and thoughtful, the Australia native has gained acclaim as much for his scoops as for his probing TV interviews. In a conversation on Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast,” Swan, who serves as Axios’ national political correspondent, discussed the inner workings of the Biden White House, interviewing former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden’s changing relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Interviewing former President Donald Trump: “One of the challenges in interviewing him, it’s like riding a bronco: You might have a line of questioning or you might have the perfect question that you crafted about the Mueller investigation. You could come up with the smartest question ever, and you put it to Donald Trump and he doesn’t respond to questions, he responds to keywords. So the minute you say ‘Russia’ or ‘Mueller,’ you really just subject your audience to a four- to five-minute rant about the ‘Hoax’ and the ‘Fake News’ and whatever.”
Biden White House: “The White House is effectively controlled by five people and they’re all basically family in the sense that they’ve known Biden and [have] been part of the Biden operation since the early ‘80s. It is an absolutely impenetrable fortress, that tight group around him, and that’s why you see almost no real ‘inside the room’ reporting on how Biden is making his really sensitive decisions… I’ll give you a little secret: The decisions aren’t being made in the 40-person senior staff call at 8:20, they’re being made in a tiny room. Most of the staff have never heard a decision being made; they’re not in the room for any of that. And they have no earthly idea [about] some of these really intimate conversations where the really tough stuff is being worked out.”
Biden and MBS: “Biden came into office calling [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman a pariah, he used the word pariah, and that we have to make him a pariah. He basically signaled that we’re going to fundamentally change the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Obviously, early on, they went in that direction with the declassification of the documents, showing that MBS was ultimately responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi… But very quickly, for a number of reasons — some of them were domestic political reasons, such as energy inflation — they changed their policy and they had senior aides, including [National Security Advisor] Jake Sullivan, fly over to meet with MBS and basically, they had to suck up to him.”
Mandela Barnes clarifies views on aid to Israel in JDCA Senate candidate forum
Mandela Barnes, a frontrunner in Wisconsin’s crowded Democratic Senate primary, affirmed his support for continued U.S. aid to Israel on Thursday during a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America, effectively distancing himself from previous comments in which he had been somewhat less forthcoming in explaining his position, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
What he said: “I had an incredible opportunity to visit Israel 10 years ago, got to bear witness to the harsh reality of Israel’s national security, and I do support the MOU,” Barnes said at the forum, referring to the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Israel that guarantees such funding. “It’s important,” he emphasized, “that Israel remains a strong ally and a strong partner in the Middle East.”
What he said last year: Barnes, the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, offered a different response in an interview with Jewish Insider last fall. While he said he would “always support funding” for “legitimate security purposes,” the Senate hopeful shied away from explaining whether his views would lead him to endorse placing conditions on the aid. “I want to ensure that no American taxpayer dollars go toward activity that violates human rights,” Barnes explained at the time, “including the demolition of homes, forced evacuations or promoting new settlements.”
Latest on the race: At Thursday’s forum, Barnes was joined by three other candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 9 primary to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), including Alex Lasry, on leave from his role as senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks; Sarah Godlewski, the state treasurer of Wisconsin; and Tom Nelson, an Outagamie County executive and former state legislator. Independent polling on the race has indicated that Barnes is the favored candidate, even as his lead has narrowed since he announced his candidacy last summer. In a Marquette Law School Poll survey released on Wednesday and conducted in mid-June, Barnes garnered 25% among 369 Democratic primary voters, four points ahead of Lasry but still within the margin of error. Godlewski and Nelson, in third and fourth place respectively, both garnered support in the high single digits.
Senate Dems call for U.S. involvement in investigation of Palestinian-American journalist’s death
Twenty-four Senate Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday urging federal officials to “launch an independent investigation under U.S. auspices” into the May death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, joining a group of House colleagues who previously issued a similar call, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Step in: The letter, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), argues that the U.S. “has an obligation [to] ensure that a comprehensive, impartial, and open investigation into her shooting death is conducted,” and, given that neither Israel nor the PA trust each other to do so, “the only way to achieve that goal is for the United States to be directly involved.”
Press protection: The letter also raises concerns about a statement from an Israeli military spokesperson on the day of the shooting that Abu Akleh and her crew “were armed with cameras.” The letter’s authors tell Biden, “In order to protect freedom of the press, a thorough and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices must be conducted to get to the truth and provide accountability for the killing of this American citizen and journalist.”
Pushback: “We believe that this letter unfairly implies both Israeli culpability and inability to conduct an objective, thorough investigation of the tragic death of the journalist,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told Jewish Insider. “The letter also fails to acknowledge the underlying reason for the Israeli operation on the day in question.”
Football coach prayer case could bring back ‘quasi-compulsory’ school prayer, Jewish group warns
A hotly anticipated Supreme Court decision on the case of a public high school football coach who was fired for praying with his players after games could herald a significant setback for protections against “quasi-compulsory” school prayer, Marc Stern, the American Jewish Committee’s chief legal officer, told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod.
Background: In the case, Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, is suing the Bremerton (Washington) School District for firing him for praying at midfield immediately after each game. While Kennedy contends he was exercising his First Amendment rights and praying privately, the school district argues that he was acting as a representative of the school and players felt pressured to join him, lest they potentially lose out on playing time. The conservative-majority Supreme Court is widely expected to rule in Kennedy’s favor.
Rolling back: Stern described Kennedy v. Bremerton as the latest chapter in a long-running battle over prayer in schools. Stern told JI, “It’s been the Jewish community’s position that teachers — and coaches are in the same category — ought not to create a situation where they’re modeling religious activity while they’re on duty with their students. And in this case there was significant evidence that there was real pressure on students on the football team to join in on the prayers.”
Flip side: One Jewish group, the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty (JCRL), is taking an opposite view, arguing that, if the Supreme Court were to rule that Kennedy could be fired for his midfield prayers, it could allow schools to fire Jewish teachers for privately observing a range of daily prayer rituals. JCRL filed an amicus brief to that effect. “If the court were to say, ‘Yes, a public school could fire a teacher for saying quiet, personal prayers,’ it would be just devastating for the ability of religious Jews to be teachers in public schools,” Howard Slugh, JCRL’s general counsel, argued.
