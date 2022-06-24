👋 Good Friday morning!

Deborah Lipstadt, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend, where she will meet with government ministers and civil society leaders, in her first foreign trip. Read more here.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee deadlocked yesterday over Elizabeth Bagley’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to Brazil. A full Senate vote would be required to discharge her from the committee.

In a 1998 interview, Bagley spoke about the “major money” and influence of the “Jewish lobby” in politics — comments that Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said at Bagley’s confirmation hearing last month “fit into the traditional tropes of antisemitism.” She apologized for her “choice of words” and said the interview “certainly does not reflect my views on Jewish Americans.” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) also raised concerns about the comments.

Bagley also said in the 1998 interview that recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a “stupid thing.” She said during her confirmation hearing that this was “a stupid thing to say” and added that she had supported keeping “Jerusalem as part of the overall negotiations over a two-state solution.”

At the House Armed Services Committee’s Wednesday markup of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the committee approved amendments supporting joint U.S.-Israel post-traumatic stress disorder research, joint military exercises between Israel and U.S. allies and a joint Middle East air- and missile-defense architecture.

Other approved amendments require the Defense Department to provide further information to Congress on Chinese links to and support for Iran; Iranian attacks on American personnel; the state of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs; Iranian air and missile threats; U.S. counter-drone capabilities in the Middle East; and the progress of the U.S.-Israel Operations-Technology Working Group, authorized in last year’s NDAA. The proposed bill also mandates an annual public DoD report on Iranian military capabilities.

Some lawmakers, including those affiliated with the Republican Study Committee, are planning to introduce additional Iran-related amendments when the NDAA comes to the House floor in the coming weeks, an individual familiar with the situation told JI.

The Senate passed a gun reform package last night, by a vote of 65-33. The House is expected to take up the legislation today.