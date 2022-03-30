👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Deborah Lipstadt’s nomination to be the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism passed out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday after weeks of delays. More below.

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s PAC endorsed Jennifer Strahan, a Republican challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. We’ve got the scoop below.

Five people were killed yesterday after a shooting rampage by a Palestinian man in Bnai Brak outside Tel Aviv. Among those killed were two Israeli civilians and an Israeli-Arab police officer.

The assailant, who lived in the West Bank, had previously served time in prison for membership in a terror group. He was killed by police fire after the attack.

Yesterday’s attack marks the fifth terror attack in Israel in two weeks, in which 11 people have been killed, stoking tensions ahead of what was already expected to be a tense several weeks amid the rare confluence of the Passover holiday, Ramadan and Easter.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country “is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism.” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted that his “heart goes out to the families of the victims. No one should have to endure such heartbreak.”

The attack was condemned by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who met with Secretary of State Tony Blinken over the weekend. “The killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians will only lead to a deterioration of the situation at a time when we are trying to reach a stabilization on the eve of the month of Ramadan,” Abbas said in a statement.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, who had been in the U.S. for meetings with U.S. officials, lawmakers and Jewish community leaders, cut short the trip and is heading back to Israel.

In a statement last night, Blinken said, “We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attack in Bnei Brak, Israel, that killed five innocent victims. This comes after two other recent horrific terrorist attacks in Hadera and Be’er Sheva, Israel. This violence is unacceptable. Israelis — like all people around the world — should be able to live in peace and without fear. Our hearts go out to the families of those killed in the attacks. May their memories be a blessing.”