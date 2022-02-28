Worthy Reads

✡️ Jewish Hero: The Atlantic’s Gal Beckerman looks at how the Jewish background of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky molded his style of governing and unlikely political rise. “​​In the Soviet world that shaped Zelensky and his parents, Jews were perceived as the eternal outsiders, possible fifth columnists, the ‘rootless cosmopolitans’ of Stalin’s imagination. This of course came on top of living in a place where a particularly virulent strain of anti-Semitism had always existed, a legacy of pogroms and Nazi collaboration. Just outside embattled Kyiv is Babi Yar, where 33,771 Jews were shot and thrown into a ravine over the course of two days in 1941. If Zelensky has now become synonymous with the blue-and-yellow flag of his country, it might signal an unexpected outcome of this conflict that has found Jews feeling finally, improbably, one with a land that has perpetually tried to spit them out.” [TheAtlantic]

🤥 Propaganda Problem: Haaretz’s Anshel Pfeffer analyzes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts — which have not seen widespread success — to spread misinformation about Ukraine among the Russian populace. “As far as the official Russian version goes, this is still just a ‘special operation’ focusing on preventing a ‘genocide’ in the Donbas region. The Russian public isn’t stupid and has other means of getting information, as the Kremlin’s current attempts to block local social media show. But it’s not just a propaganda issue. It seems Russian soldiers aren’t hugely enthused at the prospect of fighting in a sister country where the people speak their language and look just like them and their family members. This contributes to a massive morale gap between them and the Ukrainian soldiers defending their homeland.” [Haaretz]

📊 Data Dive: In The Hill, Diane B. Kunz, a scholar in residence at the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, calls on the U.S. Department of Education to expand its civil rights data collection to include information regarding religious discrimination. “Data-gathering must cover religious bias more extensively, and it should specifically identify which religious group is being targeted. This is important because you can’t solve a problem unless you know what the problem is. Schools, local educational authorities and the federal government need this valuable and specific information. They need to understand precisely which religious groups are being victimized and which specific hate crimes students face to know how to effectively reverse the trend in religious harassment. The FBI takes the same approach to hate crime reporting. Now, with religious crime in schools on the rise, we must apply the same standards.” [TheHill]



🌱 Climate Challenge: The New Yorker’s Andrew Marantz spotlights efforts by the Sunrise Movement, which has aligned itself with far-left legislators including Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), to change the political conversation around climate change, despite strategic errors that threaten to derail their work. “At the beginning of the hunger strike, Sunrise staffers had asked some of their allies in Congress, including Ocasio-Cortez, to join the protest. But then Sunrise’s D.C. hub put out an unrelated statement disavowing a voting-rights rally. The rally was hosted by a coalition of more than two hundred progressive organizations; the hub was objecting to three of them, Jewish groups that were ‘in support of Zionism and the State of Israel.’ Representative Jamie Raskin condemned the hub, calling the statement ‘frightful sectarian scapegoating.’ Sunrise’s national arm apologized and publicly repudiated the D.C. chapter; behind the scenes, the repudiation was even harsher. (A Sunrise staffer told me, ‘I called the kid who wrote the statement and went, “If you needed to spout some dumb shit, couldn’t you at least have waited until we were not in the middle of negotiating a once-in-a-decade climate bill?”’) Still, Ocasio-Cortez kept her distance. Instead, she tweeted about a different hunger strike being held at the same time, in Manhattan, by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.” [NewYorker]