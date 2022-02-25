👋 Good Friday morning!

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, Jewish organizations around the world have begun mobilizing to provide aid and assistance to the more than 100 Jewish communities in the Eastern European nation. Despite weeks of unease and days of warnings, Thursday’s invasion, which came in the predawn darkness, took those in the country by surprise.

“Everyone’s talking about preparing for a war, but… it just came suddenly,” Rabbi Mayer Stambler told Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss in a Zoom call yesterday from his home in Dnipropetrovsk in the central part of the country. “You know, you don’t really think it’s going to happen, you hope that diplomacy is gonna win. And 5:30 in the morning, to hear people bombing you… It’s unbelievable.”

Stambler is the chairman of the Chabad-affiliated Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, which serves Jewish communities across the country.

When COVID-19 first hit Ukraine, Stambler oversaw the creation of support networks to provide ritual items and kosher food to families and individuals celebrating Jewish holidays in isolation. Two years later, the rabbi has been forced to mobilize those same volunteer networks — this time to provide basic necessities to Jewish community members, many of them elderly and homebound, around the embattled country.

“We didn’t just stay here with our families just to stay here. We feel responsible… We’re going to make sure to feed people,” Stambler said. “If we have to risk our lives to do it, we will do it. There’s no question about it.” Read more about Stambler’s efforts.

Israeli Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai announced a 10 million NIS ($3.1 million) aid package to help Ukraine’s Jewish community. The funds will go to support security assistance, food distribution, transportation efforts and absorption of refugees.