Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)struck a deal early Saturday morning that saw the Texas senator lift his holds on 32 ambassadorial and senior State Department nominees, in exchange for a vote next month on sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Before heading home last week, the Senate confirmed the nominee for ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, by a vote of 48-21, as well as Michael Adler and Marc Stanley by voice votes. Adler and Stanley were nominated to be the U.S. ambassadors to Belgium and Argentina, respectively. Rufus Gifford, who served last year as President Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager, was confirmed ​​​​by a voice vote to be chief of protocol at the State Department with the rank of ambassador.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has shut down the Build Back Better bill. He announced Sunday morning after months of negotiations that he would not support the bill, leaving a range of provisions — including a funding boost for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and expanded child care and pre-K funding — in limbo.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who led the push to include the NSGP funding in the bill, told Jewish Insider, “The [NSGP] is an invaluable tool to ensure the safety of Jewish communities across the country, and I was proud to fight for its inclusion in the House-passed text of the Build Back Better Act. We cannot allow inaction on this important legislation, which includes numerous critically needed provisions. I will continue working with leadership to see that Jewish institutions are protected from threats of violence.”

Rabbi Abba Cohen, Agudath Israel of America’s vice president for government affairs, told JI, “I am not of the opinion that BBB is necessarily dead, and suspect that the legislation, or parts of it, will come back in some form in the coming year. This extra time will give us an opportunity to further educate Congress on the issues of importance to us, including an expanded NSGP and the new UPK/child care programs.”

Israel added the U.S. to a list of “red countries” as the country battles the COVID-19 Omicron variant, effective at midnight on Tuesday. The decision was passed today in a telephone vote by the cabinet, pending the approval of the Knesset Constitution, Justice and Law Committee. Canada, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Turkey and Switzerland were also added to the list of red countries under a travel ban to and from Israel.

Israeli Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir tested positive for COVID-19, along with 12 other consulate employees.

Chilean presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, a leftist who has in the past called on the country’s Jewish population to denounce Israeli policies, was declared the winner of this weekend’s elections, after besting right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast.