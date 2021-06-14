👋 Good Monday morning!

Naftali Bennett became the 13th prime minister of Israel on Sunday after the Knesset voted to approve the coalition he formed with Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, now the country’s alternate prime minister and minister of foreign affairs. More below.

President Joe Biden spoke to Bennett on Sunday to congratulate him on his victory. According to a White House readout, Biden noted “his decades of steadfast support for the U.S.-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.” Arieh Kovler noted that the call came at a busy time for the president — amid the G7 gathering and during Biden’s first trip abroad since taking office — a tweet liked by Biden’s chief of staff.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — far from exiting Israeli politics — has become leader of the opposition in the Knesset. Netanyahu held a transition meeting today with Bennett, in place of a formal inauguration.

House Republicans, including Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), signaled their intent to pressDemocratic leaders over Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) comments last week comparing the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations by putting out a pair of letters on Friday calling for the Minnesota congresswoman to be removed from some or all of her committee assignments.

According to Punchbowl News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is expected to offer a privileged resolution removing Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) indicated on Sunday that Democrats will not unilaterally penalize Omar and calling her “a valued member of our caucus.” More below.

Biden is in Brussels today for the first day of the annual NATO meeting, following the conclusion of the G7 summit in Cornwall, U.K. In a joint statement Sunday, G7 leaders affirmed their commitment to continuing negotiations with Iran, but European diplomats were quick to warn soon after that more time was needed before a deal could be reached. The Vienna talks resume a sixth round of negotiations this week after reaching a standstill last month.

NATO member countries will reportedly announce opposition to deploying land-based nuclear missiles, a move aimed at easing tensions with Russia ahead of Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week. Putin denied reports ahead of the meeting that Russia planned to send satellite spyware to Iran. Reports of the spyware, which would be capable of observing U.S. military movements, was seen as a test for Biden in the days before his much-anticipated meeting with the Russian leader.

Biden will meet separately today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks aimed at quelling rising tensions between the U.S. and Turkey — including after Biden’s official recognition in April of the Armenian genocide. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One yesterday that the meeting between the two leaders will include discussion of Iran and Syria.