👋 Good Tuesday morning!

The death toll in the Surfside condominium collapse climbed to 11 on Monday evening, as search-and-rescue efforts enter the sixth day. Authorities identified two more victims — Michael David Altman, 50, and Frank Kleiman, 55 — whose bodies were recovered Monday. Some 150 people are still believed to be missing.

The first round of ranked-choice voting results will be released in New York City today. It’s unlikely that the official winners of some of the city’s most-watched races — including mayor and comptroller — will be known for several more weeks. Some 124,000 Democratic absentee ballots remain uncounted, and the Board of Elections anticipates it will begin certifying results the week of July 12.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived today in the UAE, marking the first Israeli ministerial visit in the country since last year’s signing of the Abraham Accords.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin met with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders yesterday. Rivlin also met with the UAE’s Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba, thanking him for his role in advancing the Abraham Accords. More below.

The Biden administration defendedthe use of airstrikes Sunday against Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria from criticism in Congress over whether the White House should have consulted members.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) defended the rationale for the strikes, saying in a statement, “based on what I have learned so far, I believe these were an appropriate and reasonable use of force.”

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs advanced the $62.24 billion 2022 funding bill to full committee consideration. The bill provides at least $225 million in aid to the West Bank and Gaza — a $150 million increase over last year and $40 million above President Biden’s request.

The bill also includes increased conditions on security aid to Egypt. Subcommittee Republicans expressed concerns about both these provisions, and indicated their intent to debate and oppose them further during full-committee deliberations.

A union representing part-time lecturers at New Jersey’s Rutgers University called on the American Federation of Teachers to divest itself of Israeli bonds and for the U.S. government to cut off all aid to Israel immediately, accusing Israel of “illegal acts” and of having ‘targeted, killed and maimed civilian populations.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) wrote a letter, obtained by Jewish Insider, to Rutgers’s president saying he is “deeply concerned for the wellbeing” of Jewish and pro-Israel Rutgers students and calling on him to “speak out clearly and quickly against this hate-filled misinformation campaign and rhetoric.”