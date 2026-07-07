DEAL BREAKER

U.S. revokes Iran oil sanctions relief after Tehran continues attacks in Strait of Hormuz

A brief window of U.S. sanctions relief for Tehran closed on Tuesday as the Trump administration revoked a waiver that allowed the sale of Iranian oil in response to continued Iranian attacks on shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, the Treasury Department lifted sanctions on Iranian oil sales by issuing a 60-day license, a decision experts told Jewish Insider risked providing Tehran with significant revenue for malign activity. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said the temporary license was issued due to Iran’s commitments under the memorandum of understanding, including guaranteeing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and inviting international nuclear inspectors back into the country — a claim that Iran swiftly denied. The license allowed Iran to produce, deliver and sell oil, including to U.S. importers, through Aug. 21.

But since the agreement was signed, Iran has since continued its attacks on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, including strikes on three commercial tankers since the beginning of the week, which a U.S. official called “wholly unacceptable.”

“As President [Donald] Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based. Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior,” the official told JI. “Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal.”

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson had warned that commercial vessels using routes outside of Iranian control could face consequences and said that Iran was “diligently fulfilling its commitments” within the MOU to manage the strait, according to Axios.