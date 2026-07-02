CAMPAIGN CONTROVERSY

DSA candidate for Wisconsin governor appears with streamer who called Jews ‘demonic’

The same day Francesca Hong appeared on the livestream of antisemitic conspiracy theorist ‘Mike From PA,’ she also joined Hasan Piker’s Twitch show

Francesca Hong, a Democratic Socialists of America-affiliated candidate for governor of Wisconsin, appeared on Tuesday on the Twitch stream of Mike Beyer, known by his online handle “Mike From PA,” a fringe far-left influencer who has espoused open antisemitism.

Beyer was suspended from Twitch last year for comments in which he said that “Jewish is not an ethnicity” and Jewish identity is “a constructed ethnicity, this demonic ethnicity, wholly invented.” He subsequently apologized, claiming he had intended to refer to Zionists, rather than Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League praised Twitch for the suspension. “Streamers with such reach and influence should use their platforms responsibly and not engage in inflammatory, dehumanizing and antisemitic rhetoric,” the group said in 2025.

Despite the walkback, Beyer has continued to spread other antisemitic conspiracy theories, including boosting a claim that “Zionists were obsessed with destroying the Soviet Union” so that they could enslave children from the Soviet bloc and use them for child trafficking and prostitution.

Amid scrutiny of his interview with Hong, Beyer on Tuesday blamed an organized conspiracy trying to slander “grassroots politicians like they are getting direct orders from [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.”

Later on Tuesday, Hong also appeared on antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker’s Twitch show.

Asked about the two appearances, Allison Geyer, a spokesperson for Hong’s campaign said, “Rep. Hong has been clear throughout this campaign that antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, transphobia, and all forms of dehumanization have no place in Wisconsin politics or in the movement we are building.” Geyer also said that Hong condemns the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks as well as the “ongoing genocide” in Gaza, despite the monthslong ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Geyer said Hong was not aware of Beyer’s comments prior to the appearance, but noted that he “issued a very lengthy apology” and said he was “talking about Zionist political ideology and held himself accountable for his statement.”

“Appearing on a podcast or livestream is not an endorsement of every statement a host has ever made. Fran is willing to go anywhere and talk to anyone about her vision for a better, more compassionate world. Sometimes that means talking to people who have said pretty nasty things,” Geyer continued. “Speaking with them isn’t an endorsement of those perspectives; it’s a way to reach people who have been isolated from conversations about community, compassion, and the systems of power and control that contribute to the struggles we share.”

Geyer said that non-traditional platforms “are going to shape this election” and that they will be dominated by “the right, … conspiracy theorists … or people who do not share our values” if Democrats don’t appear.

“Trying to turn every interview into a referendum on everything a host has ever said is a distraction from the material issues that will shape people’s lives,” Geyer said. “Fran sees every conversation as an opportunity to bring more people into the tent, especially voters who have been turned off by establishment politicians and status-quo politics, and to build a positive future for Wisconsin together.”

One of Hong’s opponents, Joel Brennan, the former secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Administration, condemned Beyer and Piker.

“Joel wouldn’t join that livestream and disagrees with much of what he’s said. This race isn’t about clicks or views, it’s about Wisconsin,” a Brennan spokesperson said. “Joel is laser-focused on talking directly with Wisconsinites about what’s keeping them up at night: the cost of living, including health care, child care, and housing, and fixing our school funding problem.”

Other candidates in the gubernatorial race — including 2022 Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes and Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.