terror attack terminated

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

Five people are in custody after the FBI disrupted a plot that allegedly involved explosive-laden drones, a sniper team, and a plan to storm the White House gate

The FBI announced on Tuesday that it had disrupted a sophisticated attack targeting the UFC fight on the White House lawn on Sunday, with Fox News reporting that one suspect allegedly told investigators that the attack was targeting “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” and politicians who received support from AIPAC.

FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that multiple individuals outside the D.C. area were in custody in connection with the attack in what he said was a multi-state operation. Fox News reported that five arrests had been made and 23 people were identified as being involved.

According to Fox News, the attack plot called for attacking buildings near the event using explosive-laden drones, forcing an evacuation from the UFC event into the path of a sniper team, followed by an attempt to storm the White House gate.

Fox News reported that authorities have identified no foreign connection to the attempted attack.