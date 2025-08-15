ISRAEL INSIGHTS
Freshman House Republicans discuss their recent trip to Israel
Both Reps. Julie Fedorchak and Randy Fine slammed European leaders, saying they are making it harder to get hostages released
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images
Returning from a trip to Israel, two first-term House Republicans blasted European nations and others that have recently hardened their positions toward Israel, saying that those decisions had set back efforts to free the hostages and end the war....
Become a premium subscriber