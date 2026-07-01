RED SCARE

Democratic leaders brush off Avila Chevalier’s posts praising communism, say she’s changed

Jeffries said Avila Chevalier has ‘walked away from many of the things that have been unearthed’ following a CNN report on her past sympathetic posts about communism and Soviet figures

Asked about New York City congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier’s reported past comments supporting communism, House Democratic leaders suggested this week that she had changed and moderated her views.

CNN reported earlier this week that Avila Chevalier had repeatedly shared on a now-deleted Twitter account sympathetic posts about communism, Marxism and Soviet figures including revolutionary Vladimir Lenin. In an MS NOW interview on Monday, she denied being a communist and said that scrutiny of her past comments is a “distraction.”

Asked about the CNN report and whether communists have a place in the Democratic caucus, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, “I don’t think there’s a single member of the House Democratic Caucus right now that identifies as communist.”

He said that Avila Chevalier is “going to have to speak for herself in terms of what she said in the past” but said she has been “pretty clear that she’s walked away from many of the things that have been unearthed, and has pretty clearly indicated that she’s a different person, but that’s for her, ultimately, to communicate, and I’m confident that she will, as best she can.”

Jeffries then pivoted to discussing affordability issues.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), the No. 3 House Democrat, offered a similar response, telling Jewish Insider that he is personally a capitalist and that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani had indicated that some of the candidates he endorsed, including Avila Chevalier, had changed their views. He said that he would give all of the incoming members a “clean slate” as they enter the House.

Asked more broadly about progressive-versus-moderate divides in the Democratic caucus, Aguilar said at a Tuesday press conference, “This is a big-tent Democratic Party. Going into the fall [general elections], there is room for you, no matter where, no matter where you are.”

He denied any clashes between Democratic factions, saying “every person in that tent” is focused on holding the Trump administration accountable and delivering on Democratic priority issues.

“There may be different places within the broad tent that candidates and members come from, but all of us are aligned on that agenda, and that comes down to the values that we share,” Aguilar said. “This is what a coalition looks like, and people might not be used to it, because the Republican Party is the party of [President Donald] Trump, there’s no room for disagreeing with him.”

He insisted the party could remain united despite ideological differences, and would hash out differences, even if there may be “friction” at times.