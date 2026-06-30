BORN IN THE USA

Several Jewish groups celebrate Supreme Court ruling protecting birthright citizenship

Groups including the AJC, HIAS, NCJW, JCPA and the Reform movement praised the decision, with some having joined an amicus brief alongside other faith-based organizations

Several Jewish groups celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision on Tuesday to uphold birthright citizenship and strike down a Trump administration executive order that aimed to eliminate citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants and those in the U.S. on temporary visas.

The American Jewish Committee, which joined an amicus brief against the executive order with various other religious groups, praised the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Birthright citizenship also ensures that children born in this country to parents who came here seeking religious freedom will not be deported to a country where their parents were persecuted, keeping with the United States’ long history of welcoming those seeking religious freedom,” the group said in a statement. “This is of particular importance to many American Jews, who descend from families who escaped persecution, oppression and discrimination.”

The AJC said the decision allows those seeking refuge in the U.S. “to become part of the nation’s fabric and pass on their traditions to their descendants without fear or favor.”

HIAS, which also joined the amicus brief, said that birthright citizenship has been foundational for the Jewish and other immigrant communities.

“The promise of birthright citizenship has allowed generations of immigrant families, including in our own Jewish community, to put down roots, build lives, and contribute to this country,” HIAS CEO Beth Oppenheim said. “As we reflect on 250 years of U.S. history, it is worth remembering that the United States has been shaped by the children and grandchildren of immigrants. Their stories are part of America’s story, and without them, the country we know today would be fundamentally different.”

Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, which also joined the brief, said that the court had “affirmed what has been clear since the 14th Amendment was crafted.”

“We were proud to join an amicus brief with 56 other faith-based organizations to make clear that birthright citizenship is an embodiment of our shared moral imperative to ‘welcome the stranger.’ As Jews, we know the dangers of policies that seek to exclude, marginalize, or revoke the citizenship of people in their own country,” Pesner said on behalf of the Union for Reform Judaism, Central Conference of American Rabbis and wider Reform movement.

The Conservative and Reconstructionist movements also joined the brief, as did other groups affiliated with the Reform movement and T’ruah.

Darcy Hirsh, the vice president of government relations and advocacy at the National Council of Jewish Women, said that the decision offered a “collective sign of relief.”

“From NCJW’s earliest days in 1893, we have welcomed immigrants and fought for their full inclusion in American life,” Hirsh said. “We know from our own experience as Jews what it means to be told you don’t truly belong — to have your citizenship questioned, and your community othered. That is why birthright citizenship has never been abstract to us, and why we will always fight against any effort to make belonging for anyone conditional.”

Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick called efforts to undermine birthright citizenship “bigoted” and “fringe.”

“As a community that found refuge in this country as immigrants, Jews know that the promise of belonging — the principle that if you are born here, you are from here — is a constitutional bedrock that has allowed our community, and so many others, to thrive in safety for generations,” she said.