BREAKING AWAY

Top Appropriations Democrat Rosa DeLauro says she’ll reject AIPAC support

DeLauro has long publicly affiliated more closely with J Street than AIPAC, but AIPAC has maintained its support for and endorsement of the senior Democrat

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said she’ll no longer accept support from AIPAC, a major break with the pro-Israel group by one of the key power players in the House.

As the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, in line to again be the committee chair if Democrats retake the House, DeLauro has significant sway on federal funding matters, including the provision of aid to Israel.

DeLauro has long publicly affiliated more closely with J Street than AIPAC, and has staked out some positions more critical of Israel, including floating conditions on U.S. aid. But AIPAC has maintained its support for and endorsement of the senior Democrat, whose voice can be crucial to advancing its priorities.

“Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is taking no contributions from AIPAC. She did in prior years when she believed Israel was acting like a strategic partner & was committed to a two-state solution,” DeLauro’s campaign manager Allison Dodge said in a statement posted on X. “It is abundantly clear now that the Netanyahu government has no interest in either.”

Dodge emphasized that DeLauro has “repeatedly called out the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israel’s annexation of the West Bank,” as well as pushed for additional aid to Gaza and an amendment in the 2027 Defense Appropriations bill that would “ensure U.S. weapons and equipment are not being used in violation of the ceasefire.”