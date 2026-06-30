BOOKSHELF

Sen. McCormick Chief of Staff Mark Isakowitz to publish book on Jewish mourning

Isakowitz’s memoir traces his father’s path from Auschwitz to America and his own journey from grief to growth

On Capitol Hill, it’s usually the senators who publish books, not their staffers.

The office of Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) has both: Last year, McCormick authored a book on leadership with his wife, Meta President Dina Powell McCormick. Now, McCormick’s chief of staff, Mark Isakowitz, is gearing up to release a book of his own.

Isakowitz’s book, a memoir, is titled Wisdom in the House of Mourning: Kaddish, My Father, and Me. It tells the story of Isakowitz grappling with the loss of his father, who immigrated to America after surviving Auschwitz, and Isakowitz’s daily practice of reciting the mourner’s prayer at a synagogue in Washington.

The book is described as a “father’s path from Auschwitz to America,” and “a son’s journey from grief to growth.” It will be published in January.