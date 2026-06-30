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Senior State Department officials to host July Fourth-themed Shabbat dinner

Combat Antisemitism Movement is co-hosting the July 3 gathering at the U.S. Institute of Peace

As Washington, D.C., prepares to host a weekend of July Fourth hoopla on the National Mall, senior Trump administration officials, diplomats and Jewish communal leaders will gather on Friday evening across from the Lincoln Memorial for a Shabbat dinner celebrating America’s 250th birthday.

Jacob Helberg, the under secretary of state for economic affairs, and Ambassador Yehuda Kaploun, the Trump administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, are hosting the Shabbat dinner at the U.S. Institute of Peace, according to an invitation obtained by Jewish Insider. The July 3rd gathering is co-hosted by the State Department and Combat Antisemitism Movement.

Attendees can expect to walk away with branded yarmulkes, Jewish prayer books and special challenge coins. Several hundred people are expected to attend, a source familiar with the event told JI.