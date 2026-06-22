Vance calls on Israel to respond to Hezbollah attacks ‘in the context of a conversation’

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis George’s expected mayoralty

D.C. Jewish leaders taking wait-and-see approach to Lewis Ge...orge’s expected mayoralty

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel politics

New York’s primaries will test the limits of anti-Israel pol...itics

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey finds

Israelis overwhelmingly believe Iran won the war, survey fin...ds

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israel sentiment with antisemitism

Vance warns pro-Israel leaders against conflating anti-Israe...l sentiment with antisemitism

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

The Iran agreement ends Trump’s honeymoon with Israel

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors down on Iran deal

‘I don’t know what Trump is thinking’: Jewish GOP donors dow...n on Iran deal

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell new Iran deal echoes Obama’s

‘What is your alternative?’ — How Vance’s rhetoric to sell n...ew Iran deal echoes Obama’s

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the only powerful ally’ they have left

Vance warns Israeli officials against attacking ‘the o...nly powerful ally’ they have left

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds with some of its donors

Progressive anti-Israel super PAC backs candidates at odds w...ith some of its donors

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump administration effort

As Iran talks advance, Vance becomes public face of Trump ad...ministration effort

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish leaders mark America’s 250th with open letter

‘The single best diaspora experience’: Jewish le...aders mark America’s 250th with open letter

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says, retreating from previous war aim

Iranians ‘have to have some’ ballistic missiles, Trump says,... retreating from previous war aim

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran deal falls apart

Trump warns he’ll ‘go right back to dropping bombs’ if Iran ...deal falls apart

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

DSA-backed Janeese Lewis George poised to become D.C.’s next... mayor; Mike Collins wins Georgia GOP Senate runoff

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commitments

Republicans doubt Iran will follow through on nuclear commit...ments

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Ron Dermer to launch strategic advisory firm

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to take on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Senators, experts skeptical of Trump’s call for Syria to tak...e on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona Senate race

Alma Hernandez sounds alarm over antisemitism in her Arizona... Senate race

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicians at White House UFC fight

FBI said it foiled plot targeting AIPAC-affiliated politicia...ns at White House UFC fight

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s handling of Lebanon war

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Israel divisions and a Trump threat shape Washington’s... first open mayor’s race in 12 years

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with Lander

Goldman criticizes AIPAC despite endorsement in debate with ...Lander

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

U.S.-Iran deal largely met with skepticism by Jewish groups

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shift into new phase

Trump’s Iran deal sidelines Israel as regional tensions shif...t into new phase

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing for new education tax credit

Treasury guidance offers boost to Jewish groups preparing fo...r new education tax credit

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on alert

Iran’s World Cup appearance puts security officials on... alert

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middle East

A Lebanese Zionist’s longshot bid to reshape the Middl...e East

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Trump: U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in primaries

Anti-Israel left takes a page from AIPAC in spending big in ...primaries

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum with Trump’s backing

Permanent daylight saving time legislation gains momentum wi...th Trump’s backing

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of Jewish teacher

Los Angeles teachers union faces backlash over expulsion of ...Jewish teacher

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked for El-Sayed

Anti-Israel activist indicted in Michigan threat case worked... for El-Sayed

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

Netanyahu’s challengers search for a path to power

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge

The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ m...idterm splurge

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’

Fetterman: Outlook for Jews in Democratic Party is ‘bleak’...

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists over campus threats, harassment

Federal prosecutors indict eight UMich anti-Israel activists... over campus threats, harassment

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effectively fight antisemitism

Goldman: Jewish community needs non-Jewish allies to effecti...vely fight antisemitism

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with whom he put out an ad

Lander says he’s not endorsing congressional candidate with ...whom he put out an ad

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will face Sen. Susan Collins

Graham Platner survives scandals to win Dem nomination, will... face Sen. Susan Collins

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downing U.S. Army helicopter

Top GOP lawmakers call for ‘powerful response’ to Iran downi...ng U.S. Army helicopter

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supporting Stevens

UDP jumps into Mich. Senate race with $2 million ad buy supp...orting Stevens

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

The politics behind the Trump-Netanyahu divide

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Will Avila Chevalier’s ‘beyond the pale’ views sink the DSA ...challenger’s campaign against Espaillat?

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Congressional Dads Caucus

Controversial influencer Ms. Rachel set to be hosted by Cong...ressional Dads Caucus

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operations in southern Lebanon

Israel says it will halt attacks on Iran, continue operation...s in southern Lebanon

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renewed attacks

U.S. scrambles to contain Israel-Iran escalation after renew...ed attacks

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York Tech Week

Israeli startup founders receive warm reception at New York ...Tech Week

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day after Oct. 7 attacks

Mamdani endorsee defends attending anti-Israel rally one day... after Oct. 7 attacks

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries rebuild

Bessent looks to use Iranian assets to help Gulf countries r...ebuild

Quick Hits

TALKING TO TERROR

Vance calls on Israel to respond to Hezbollah attacks ‘in the context of a conversation’

Vance, announcing the deconfliction mechanism established with Iran, said, ‘We could have a better and more peaceful situation if Israel responds in the context of a conversation that’s ongoing between Hezbollah, Lebanon, Israel and other partners in the region’

Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit on June 22, 2026 near Stansstad, Switzerland.

By
Matthew Shea
June 22, 2026

Vice President JD Vance on Monday backed Iran’s participation in bringing about the end of Israel and Hezbollah’s military conflict, calling the terror group’s ongoing strikes and Israel’s response “a chicken and egg problem.” 

Vance said at a press conference in Switzerland that the U.S. will be counting on Iran to “rein in” Hezbollah, after the U.S. and Iran agreed to create a “deconfliction cell” for military operations in Lebanon during negotiations on Sunday. The statement announcing the mechanism, released by mediating countries Pakistan and Qatar, did not reference Israel.

When asked if he expected Lebanon to be such a linchpin in negotiations, Vance said, “We want Hezbollah to stop firing at our friends in Israel. We want Israelis to be able to live in peace.  We also want to make sure that … when things happen, they don’t spiral into a broader escalation, and so we’ve been, I think, very good at setting up what we’re calling a deconfliction mechanism.” 

“Sometimes you’ve got a bit of a chicken and egg problem, that you’ve got a junior guy who fires a drone that didn’t have approval from the high command,” he continued, referring to Hezbollah’s ongoing attacks on northern Israeli towns.

“Of course, Israel has to respond to that, but … we could actually have a better and more peaceful situation if Israel responds in the context of a conversation that’s ongoing between Hezbollah, Lebanon, Israel and other partners in the region.”

Vance added that ongoing negotiations will require close coordination with the U.S.-backed Lebanese Armed Forces and will “also require the Iranians to rein in Hezbollah,” without acknowledging that Iran offers material backing to its proxy in Lebanon. 

Reports have indicated that some Lebanese lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S. and Iran including Beirut in their negotiations, as opposed to leaving Lebanon to its separate U.S.-backed track directly with Israel, which is set to continue in Washington this week. 

When asked whether the U.S. expects an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, Vance demurred, affirming instead that Israel has a “right to self-defense” and that the U.S. wants “Israel’s security to be protected.””

“We want Israel’s security to be protected, and we also want Lebanon’s sovereignty to be protected,” Vance said. “The Israelis have been very clear: they do not have territorial intentions on south Lebanon. The reason they feel they have to be there is because they’re worried about Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon firing into Israel.”

Vance noted that the U.S. made additional “good progress” in the high-level talks over the weekend, claiming that Tehran has agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country to monitor its nuclear program.“That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing, or permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” Vance said at his press conference.

The IAEA inspectors would verify that Iran is only using nuclear material for peaceful purposes, a parameter that Vance noted was “exactly what we asked to happen.”

“In terms of when the nuclear inspectors are going to start … I expect that will happen at the minimum this week, but we think even some of those conversations with the inspectors and with the IAEA could happen as soon as today,” Vance said.

Vance said that talks will proceed on a “technical level” with diplomatic teams in Switzerland continuing negotiations “over the weeks and days to come.” 

“The final deal is the house; we set the foundation,” Vance said. “We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people. I think it’s important for all of us to appreciate how much was done, but honestly, there is still a lot to do.”

Vance also defended a social media post by President Donald Trump on Sunday, in which the president threatened to “hit Iran very hard again” if it did not “immediately stop” supporting regional proxies. The vice president argued the warning did not derail the diplomatic progress.

“We were negotiating well past one in the morning, so they didn’t walk out, and their technical team is still here working with our technical team as we speak,” Vance said. “What we told the Iranians yesterday is, ‘When you guys engage in what us millennials might call “trash talk,” you can’t expect the president of the United States not to respond and not to correct the record.’”

“So yes, there was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining, but at the end of the day, the talks continued and we made great progress,” he added.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.