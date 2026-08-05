RACE RHETORIC

El-Sayed calls Israel ‘bloodthirsty’ ahead of Senate primary win

The Democratic nominee said his issues with Israel go beyond Netanyahu’s government, though he ‘understand[s] that Netanyahu is a big reason why they’ve gotten so aggressive and frankly so bloodthirsty under his reign’

Appearing on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday, Abdul El-Sayed, who was about to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, doubled down on his criticism of Israel, calling the Jewish state “bloodthirsty” and saying his critiques go beyond the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think we’ve seen the worst of what the Israeli government has done [under Netanyahu] but don’t forget that we’ve been talking about an illegal apartheid regime for a very, very long time, and that supersedes Netanyahu himself,” El-Sayed said when asked about the extent of his issues with Israeli policy.

On MS NOW this morning, Abdul El-Sayed, who was about to be declared the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, called Israel “bloodthirsty” and said his critiques go beyond the government of Netanyahu.@DanielleCoh07 reports: https://t.co/KJK1aVqxe8 pic.twitter.com/azCjXPGAUs — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) August 5, 2026

“I understand that Netanyahu is a big reason why they’ve gotten so aggressive and frankly so bloodthirsty under his reign, but I also understand that it’s impossible for us to say we want a two-state solution while we’ve been aiding, arming and abetting the very people who have been trying to foreclose on the possibility of a Palestinian state,” he continued.

He said the U.S. should “hold foreign actors accountable to international law,” claiming Israel has “conducted a genocide, has at baseline done apartheid and has taken us into a war we have no business fighting. So why, of course, are we sending money to that country to fund their military?”

On his position on foreign aid to Israel, El-Sayed said he doesn’t believe in “unconditional foreign military aid” to Israel, nor to other countries including Egypt, where his family emigrated from, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

The Democratic nominee said his message to Jewish voters who backed his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) because of his message on Israel, is that his “commitment to Jewish safety is the same as my commitment to the safety of my own kids. We have a responsibility to take on antisemitism in all of its forms wherever we see it. It’s the same responsibility we have to take on Islamophobia. … So the things that bring us together are so much bigger than the things that divide us.”