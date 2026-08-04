Michigan brewery apologizes for hosting Stevens campaign event, citing her support for Israel

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Florida synagogue vandal shared Mamdani’s anti-Netanyahu video

Florida synagogue vandal shared Mamdani’s anti-Netanyahu vid...eo

DSA’s Achilles’ heel goes beyond antisemitism 

DSA’s Achilles’ heel goes beyond antisemitism 

Darline Graham, backed by Trump, still faces obstacles in bid to succeed brother in the Senate

Darline Graham, backed by Trump, still faces obstacles in bi...d to succeed brother in the Senate

Anti-Jewish hate crimes on the rise under Mamdani, NYPD stats show

Anti-Jewish hate crimes on the rise under Mamdani, NYPD stat...s show

Wesley Bell-Cori Bush primary fight packs its own big stakes

Wesley Bell-Cori Bush primary fight packs its own big stakes

Republicans betting Jewish voters swing Rogers’ way if El-Sayed wins primary

Republicans betting Jewish voters swing Rogers’ way if El-Sa...yed wins primary

Not better, just different: Students seek tools to address changed campus environment at ICC summit

Not better, just different: Students seek tools to address c...hanged campus environment at ICC summit

Suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant is latest alarm amid rising antisemitism in Canada

Suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant is latest alar...m amid rising antisemitism in Canada

Deep skepticism surrounds viability of Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan

Deep skepticism surrounds viability of Trump’s proposed Gaza... peace plan

From safe seats to swing districts, the left’s primary wins set up a November reckoning

From safe seats to swing districts, the left’s primary... wins set up a November reckoning

Michigan AG Dana Nessel to skip Democratic convention over antisemitism fears

Michigan AG Dana Nessel to skip Democratic convention over a...ntisemitism fears

Mamdani bets he can govern without any relationship with traditional Jewish leaders

Mamdani bets he can govern without any relationship with tra...ditional Jewish leaders

Heritage Foundation under fire over new allegations of antisemitic culture

Heritage Foundation under fire over new allegations of antis...emitic culture

Skip the swipe: New app matches Jewish day school grads (mostly) the old-fashioned way

Skip the swipe: New app matches Jewish day school grads (mos...tly) the old-fashioned way

World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss of top GOP foreign policy voice

World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss ...of top GOP foreign policy voice

Auchincloss faces skeptical reception from Jewish voters upset over his vote to cut off Israel funding 

Auchincloss faces skeptical reception from Jewish voters ups...et over his vote to cut off Israel funding 

‘These are not ordinary times’: Inside Jewish Detroit’s get-out-the-vote campaign for Haley Stevens

‘These are not ordinary times’: Inside Jewish Detroit’s get-...out-the-vote campaign for Haley Stevens

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Ka...mala Harris, Joe Biden

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GOP primary

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GO...P primary

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows reset if he returns to gov’t

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows re...set if he returns to gov’t

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhetoric after UWS stabbing

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhe...toric after UWS stabbing

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted against aid to Israel

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted a...gainst aid to Israel

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on Dems’ 2028 calendar

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on De...ms’ 2028 calendar

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, while most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, w...hile most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary politics

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary pol...itics

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against the Iran war

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against... the Iran war

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelli...ng ‘Allahu Akbar’

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear deal

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear de...al

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U.N. secretary-general must change course

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U....N. secretary-general must change course

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment of pro-Israel lawmakers

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment o...f pro-Israel lawmakers

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. It’s November

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. ItR...17;s November

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out rising left-wing antisemitism

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out r...ising left-wing antisemitism

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a party they no longer recognize

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a p...arty they no longer recognize

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — for now

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — ...for now

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is promoting antisemitism

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is pro...moting antisemitism

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adopting official anti-Israel stance

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adoptin...g official anti-Israel stance

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicates tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicate...s tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the futures of both parties

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the fut...ures of both parties

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader ...in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reassess trusted allies

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reas...sess trusted allies

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Israel aid

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Is...rael aid

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats&...#8217; anti-Israel wing

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vote to end U.S. aid to Israel

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vo...te to end U.S. aid to Israel

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorities in limbo

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorit...ies in limbo

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Quick Hits

Campaign Snub

Michigan brewery apologizes for hosting Stevens campaign event, citing her support for Israel

‘We DO NOT endorse Haley Stevens,’ Pux Taphouse said, claiming it has ‘advocated and continue[s] to call for a Free Palestine’

Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), candidate for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, speaks to the press after casting her ballot at Baldwin Public Library on August 04, 2026 in Birmingham, Michigan.

By
Gabby Deutch
August 4, 2026

A Michigan cider brewery where Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) hosted a campaign event the night before the state’s Senate primary election issued a statement saying they regretted hosting the event, citing Stevens’ support for Israel.

Pux Taphouse, which is located in Grand Rapids, said in an Instagram post on Monday that they did not know the event was being hosted by the Stevens campaign, only that they had been told it was “a private women’s Dem event.”

The event featured Stevens alongside Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), former Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List. Some protesters stood outside the event, using bullhorns to accuse Stevens of supporting genocide in Gaza. 

“We are heartbroken as we pride ourselves on being not only a queer friendly space but also have advocated and continue to call for a Free Palestine,” the Instagram post from the brewery stated. “We DO NOT endorse Haley Stevens.” 

The message calling out Stevens and pledging not to host her for any future events comes amid a broader effort in some liberal cities and businesses to not welcome supporters of Israel. In June, a Brooklyn coffee shop wrote on Instagram that it would refund a recent purchase by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and ban him from returning because of his views on Israel.

A spokesperson for Stevens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.