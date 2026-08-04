Campaign Snub

Michigan brewery apologizes for hosting Stevens campaign event, citing her support for Israel

‘We DO NOT endorse Haley Stevens,’ Pux Taphouse said, claiming it has ‘advocated and continue[s] to call for a Free Palestine’

A Michigan cider brewery where Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) hosted a campaign event the night before the state’s Senate primary election issued a statement saying they regretted hosting the event, citing Stevens’ support for Israel.

Pux Taphouse, which is located in Grand Rapids, said in an Instagram post on Monday that they did not know the event was being hosted by the Stevens campaign, only that they had been told it was “a private women’s Dem event.”

The event featured Stevens alongside Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), former Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List. Some protesters stood outside the event, using bullhorns to accuse Stevens of supporting genocide in Gaza.

“We are heartbroken as we pride ourselves on being not only a queer friendly space but also have advocated and continue to call for a Free Palestine,” the Instagram post from the brewery stated. “We DO NOT endorse Haley Stevens.”

The message calling out Stevens and pledging not to host her for any future events comes amid a broader effort in some liberal cities and businesses to not welcome supporters of Israel. In June, a Brooklyn coffee shop wrote on Instagram that it would refund a recent purchase by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and ban him from returning because of his views on Israel.

A spokesperson for Stevens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.