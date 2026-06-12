The Hormuz homestretch?
Plus, Gruenbaum peaces out
Good Friday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Josh Gruenbaum’s departure from government as the former Federal Acquisition Service head continues to advise the Board of Peace, and cover President Donald Trump’s nomination of Jay Clayton to be director of national intelligence. We report on the inclusion into next year’s NDAA of a provision deepening U.S.-Israel tech cooperation, and look at opposition from Orthodox Jewish groups to growing efforts to make daylight saving time permanent. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Avril Haines, Marty Edelman and John Healey.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss, with an assist from Danielle Cohen-Kanik. Have a tip? Email us here.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: As AI reshapes society, Jewish leaders grapple with what comes next; The anti-Israel dark money group behind Justice Democrats’ midterm splurge; and Jewish camp world rocked as major player in for-profit Jewish camping declares bankruptcy. Print the latest edition here.
What We’re Watching
- A diplomatic agreement between the U.S. and Iran could be signed as early as this weekend, possibly in Europe, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday afternoon. Trump said that an accord between Washington and Tehran — that, according to the president, would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons — was “in pretty final shape” and likely to “get done over the next few days.” Read more from JI’s Matthew Shea here.
- Axios reports that the memorandum of understanding calls for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened immediately without tolls, with the U.S. removing its blockade as well. According to the outlet, Trump “agreed one of the options” to deal with Iran’s nuclear program is “down-blending Iran’s highly enriched uranium inside the country under the supervision of U.N. inspectors.”
- The announcement of a possible agreement was met with something short of resounding praise from some U.S.-based Middle East observers. Mark Dubowitz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, reiterated a phrase heard often during the negotiations on the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action: “No deal is better than a bad deal.” Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro called the agreement a “weak deal,” but suggested, “it’s the least bad alternative.”
- In Los Angeles, the U.S. men’s national soccer team makes its 2026 FIFA World Cup debut tonight against Paraguay. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, joined by a number of Cabinet officials, will lead the U.S. delegation to the match (and will meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña) as Trump stays in Washington to prepare for Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. Rubio will find himself in the same box as fellow potential 2028 contender California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will also attend tomorrow’s match.
- The New York Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs in Texas tomorrow night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tonight, Chabad of San Antonio will host a Shabbat dinner for basketball fans in town for the weekend.
- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is leading a renewed call for a two-state solution today, ahead of next week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Evian, France.
- The Jewish Council for Public Affairs’ two-day National Summit kicks off on Sunday in New York City.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
The far left is gaining traction in its electoral battle against the mainstream pro-Israel political community, notching a recent string of victories in high-profile Democratic primaries as it now finds itself on stronger financial footing compared to past campaign cycles.
Thanks in part to a range of new super PACs created to counter AIPAC’s political spending, the far left has elevated several anti-Israel Democrats in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California to the nomination in key congressional primaries, with its sights set on closely contested upcoming matchups in New York City and Michigan.
In some cases, the anti-Israel left — buoyed by public opinion that has swung against the Jewish state in the wake of the war in Gaza — has been at parity or outspending pro-Israel groups, marking a significant change.
The most prominent vehicle for such spending is the recently launched American Priorities super PAC — which has pledged to spend at least $10 million during the midterms. The group most recently helped lift Randy Villegas, a progressive vying to unseat Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), in California. He claimed victory in the primary over Jasmeet Bains — a state lawmaker supported by pro-Israel activists and national Democatic leaders. American Priorities had invested heavily on behalf of Villegas, going toe to toe with Democratic Majority for Israel’s political arm — whose $500,000 for Bains failed to help her advance to the November election.
The anti-Israel PAC also played a role in securing wins for Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb, who faced scrutiny for pushing an antisemitic conspiracy theory before his House primary in Philadelphia last month, and Adam Hamawy, a retired Army surgeon who claimed the Democratic nomination in a central New Jersey district despite past controversial links to a convicted terrorist. American Priorities spent over $1.5 million in the crowded race to bolster Hamawy’s campaign.
Notably, AIPAC’s well-funded super PAC, United Democracy Project, chose to stay on the sidelines in all three of those races, as the far left has capitalized on the pro-Israel group’s unpopularity within the Democratic Party, particularly in heavily progressive districts where American Priorities is engaging most significantly.
AIPAC’s relatively cautious approach to Democratic races this cycle reflects a changing political landscape for the formidable pro-Israel group, which has flexed its financial resources in consequential primaries that meaningfully shaped the House Democratic caucus.
SCOOP
Josh Gruenbaum, ex-head of the Federal Acquisition Service and international negotiator, leaving government
Josh Gruenbaum, a former private equity investor who joined the Trump administration last year to lead the Federal Acquisition Service and has recently been detailed to the White House, has departed the federal government and is set to join an investment firm, a source with knowledge of the move told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch.
Board detail: Gruenbaum will continue serving as a senior advisor to the Board of Peace — a role he has held since earlier this year, with a focus on Gaza — in an unpaid capacity. Gruenbaum, who served on the Trump administration’s interagency antisemitism task force during his time leading FAS, joined White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s negotiating team earlier this year, appearing with them at a meeting in Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and moved over to the White House in April.
Another high-profile departure: Jacob Reses, the longtime chief of staff to Vice President JD Vance who has been a part of the now-vice president’s inner circle since advising him on his 2022 Senate bid, will depart the Trump administration at the end of the summer, JI’s Emily Jacobs reports.