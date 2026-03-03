Mamdani allies, deep-pocketed donors mobilize millions for anti-AIPAC effort

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
DAY 3 Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

SQUARING OFF

Mamdani allies, deep-pocketed donors mobilize millions for anti-AIPAC effort

A trio of Mamdani backers united with tech and real estate investors to boost anti-Israel candidates

Neil Constantine/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mayor Zohran Mamdani meets with supporters in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.

By
Will Bredderman
March 3, 2026

Three figures linked to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and a Brooklyn political operative — have joined forces with a bevy of wealthy business leaders to pump millions into a new political action committee dedicated to battling AIPAC.

American Priorities PAC has raised $2,050,000 to date and spent a quarter of it so far boosting Democrat Nida Allam, a vocal detractor of Israel, in her bid to oust Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC) in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District. Filings with the Federal Election Commission show another $67,000 has gone toward promoting the candidacy of the Rev. Frederick Haynes III, the pastor of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who is running for her House seat as she seeks the Senate. 

It’s all part of a plan to spend a minimum of $10 million countering candidates who have received past support from AIPAC, as NBC News previously reported

The treasurer of the PAC is Mark Hanna, a Brooklyn activist who served alongside Mamdani on the 2017 City Council campaign of the Rev. Khader El-Yateem, an experience that the mayor has described as having “transformed” his life and political vision. 

Hanna, who serves as a district leader in the Brooklyn Democratic Party, would not directly answer questions about the PAC when reached by Jewish Insider. A spokesperson similarly refused to answer questions about American Priorities’ fundraising and decision-making practices, though they denied Mamdani was in any way involved. The spokesperson also forwarded a press release that said American Priorities operates in a “partner network” with various far-left organizations, including the advocacy arm of the Institute for Middle East Understanding, a pro-Palestinian activist group. 

A senior political advisor for Mamdani did not respond to repeated requests for comment. 

However, NBC cited “a source familiar with the group’s planning” who said that the group planned to intervene in support of New York Assemblymember Claire Valdez, Mamdani’s favored successor to Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY). The NBC source also told the outlet the group would spend to support a challenger to Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), and to back Analilia Mejia in New Jersey, among other as-yet unspecified candidates.

Federal Election Commission records show that $1.5 million of American Priorities’ money — nearly three-quarters of its total resources — came from two Silicon Valley executives who helped fund the New Yorkers for Lower Costs super PAC that helped boost Mamdani into the mayoralty. 

Those donors are Omer Hasan, who put up $1 million for American Priorities, and Tariq Afaq Ahmed, who gave half that much. The duo provided $250,000 and $25,000, respectively, to the pro-Mamdani PAC last year, and a photo with the mayor appears on Ahmed’s Instagram account.

Neither Hasan nor Ahmed responded to repeated requests for comment. Both are former executives and shareholders from the marketing platform firm Applovin, which the New York Post spotlighted during the mayoral race for its cybersecurity issues and a significant Chinese investment stake. The company is reportedly the subject of an ongoing Security and Exchange Commission investigation, though no one from the company has faced allegations of wrongdoing.

Amir Nathoo, founder of virtual education platform Outschool, — and husband of Kirsty Nathoo, partner at Y Combinator, which provided his company’s seed funding — donated $100,000 to the PAC. Nathoo’s LinkedIn shows he also sits on the board of the nonprofit Tech for Palestine, whose members have coordinated to push Wikipedia to read as more critical of Israel. 

Another $100,000 came from Talat Hasan, a California-based investor who previously founded semiconductor developer Sensys Instruments.

A Los Altos resident named Bothaina Salama supplied a further $100,000, even though she reported to FEC that she was “not employed.” But contribution records to a local candidate show she shares an address with Omar Tawakol, an adtech entrepreneur best known for selling his company BlueKai to Oracle for $400 million. 

Only three donations to American Priorities originated outside the California tech corridor. One was a $50,000 gift from Justice Democrats, the left-wing PAC that first elected members of the congressional “Squad” in 2018. Another originated with Gregory Brennan, who identified himself as working in “property management,” and provided an address to what appears to be a waterfront vacation home in Chester, Md. Public records indicate Brennan, who did not respond to requests for comment, runs Green Space Building & Design, a public contractor in New Jersey.

The final $100,000 came from Dallas-area real estate, tech and car dealership owner Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq. Mahrouq enjoys national reach through his firm Ikon Technologies, which provides GPS tracking tools for auto brokers. But he’s also a power player in his hometown of Arlington, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Mahrouq Enterprises International webpage also shows he is a shareholder in various resort developments in the U.S. and internationally, including at the Address Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey — part of the Emirati-controlled Emaara portfolio. 

