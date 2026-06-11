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Josh Gruenbaum, ex-head of the Federal Acquisition Service and international negotiator, leaving the White House

Josh Gruenbaum, a former private equity investor who joined the Trump administration last year to lead the Federal Acquisition Service and has recently been detailed to the White House, has departed the federal government, a source with knowledge of the move told Jewish Insider.

Gruenbaum will continue serving as a senior advisor to the Board of Peace — a role he has held since earlier this year, with a focus on Gaza — in an unpaid capacity. He is set to join an investment firm. Gruenbaum declined to comment.

“The Board of Peace is thankful for Josh’s contributions in advancing the president’s vision of peace and prosperity in the Middle East,” a Board of Peace spokesperson told JI on Thursday. “We appreciate his continued engagement as a senior advisor for the Board as we pursue the next steps in implementing a sustainable reconstruction for the people of Gaza and peace for all peoples in the region.”

Gruenbaum quickly rose through the ranks of the administration after taking a DOGE-style approach to the FAS, the agency that oversees federal contracts. In that role, he served on the Trump administration’s interagency antisemitism task force.

He joined Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s negotiating team earlier this year, appearing with them at a meeting in Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and moved over to the White House in April.

Gruenbaum’s conduct at FAS came under review by the General Services Administration this year related to questions about whether he improperly communicated with department staff about a bid from a payments processing company that was backed by a venture capital firm Gruenbaum had invested in, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. (FAS is a part of the larger GSA.)

Kushner has continued raising money for his own private equity fund while also serving as a top U.S. negotiator in the Middle East, which has raised ethics concerns.