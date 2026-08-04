MONEY MATTERS

Nonprofit groups requested more than $1.3 billion in security aid in 2025, five times the amount available

Only 20% of the more than 8,000 institutions that requested funding ultimately received it

Nonprofit groups, including religious institutions, requested more than $1.3 billion in funding from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in 2025, around five times the $266 million that was ultimately available, a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson told Jewish Insider.

In total, more than 8,000 institutions applied for funding, and around 1,600 — roughly 20% — received it.” FEMA initially disclosed in a press release last week that state-level administrative agencies had forwarded 6,000 applications to FEMA for federal review, but the spokesperson told JI that the state level agencies had received more than 8,000 total applications.

“For the Fiscal Year 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, states and territories received more than 8,000 applications from nonprofit institutions. The total amount requested was more than $1.3 billion dollars,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “This demand far exceeded the amount Congress appropriated to FEMA for the program.”

The total funding requested and number of applications were the highest of any year in recent memory. In 2024, the program received 7,584 applications requesting a total of $973 million in funding. Critics have consistently emphasized that funding provided by Capitol Hill for the program has failed to keep pace with the demand at a time of heightened threats to Jewish and other communities.

Advocates for the program on and off the Hill said that the severe funding shortfall demonstrates the need for a significant increase in funding, including by passing the Jewish American Security Act, which would authorize $1 billion annually for the program, though that funding would still have to be matched in the appropriations process each year.

“Our nation is facing an epidemic of antisemitism — increasing the fear in Jewish communities as we enter the fall and the High Holidays. We need funding to match the growing demand from synagogues and community centers to help keep them safe and secure,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said in a statement to JI. “That’s why I introduced my bipartisan Jewish American Security Act to, among other things, authorize $1 billion for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program so we are able to meet the demand. I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the Senate to pass my bill.”

Rosen is a lead sponsor of JASA and also led a call with other senators for $750 million in funding for the NSGP in the 2027 Appropriations process.

“As we continue to see increased violence and hateful threats impacting nonprofits and religious institutions, we must increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. It is simply unacceptable that only 20% of groups seeking this mission critical grant have received funding,” Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) told JI. “I will continue to aggressively push to fund the NSGP at $1 billion so we can protect more communities so they can worship, gather, and support our neighbors without fear of harm.”

Amo helped lead a letter in the House urging $1 billion for the program in 2027.

“This demonstrates the need for increased funding for NSGP,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said. “Synagogues, churches, and other faiths’ institutions are making it crystal clear and Congress must provide more funding for NSGP. That’s what their constituents are demanding.”

Lauren Wolman, senior director of government relations and strategy for the Anti-Defamation League, told JI that the new data “underscores that the need for security has never been greater.”

“More than 8,000 nonprofits sought $1.3 billion in security funding, yet only about 20 percent received grants. Demand continues to far outpace available resources,” Wolman said. “Congress should respond by passing the Jewish American Security Act, which would authorize the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at $1 billion annually to better protect at-risk religious institutions and other at-risk nonprofits.”

Rachel Dembo, the director of policy and government relations for the Jewish Federations of North America, said that the new data “confirms what we are seeing in the Jewish community every day: the need for security funding is urgent. With current funding levels only able to cover 20% of the $1.3 billion in Nonprofit Security Grant Program requests, Congress must dramatically expand the appropriations for this life-saving program and pass the Jewish American Security Act.”

Rabbi A.D. Motzen, the national director of government affairs for Agudath Israel of America, reiterated concerns he expressed to JI last week.

“Every grant means another institution and community that is better prepared to prevent a terror attack,” Motzen said. “The fact that more than three quarters of grant applicants were turned away due to lack of funds, however, highlights the need for additional funding, especially with the terror attack at a West Bloomfield [Mich.] synagogue still fresh in our minds.