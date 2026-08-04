Nonprofit groups requested more than $1.3 billion in security aid in 2025, five times the amount available

Stories Live Briefing Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Wesley Bell-Cori Bush primary fight packs its own big stakes

Wesley Bell-Cori Bush primary fight packs its own big stakes

Republicans betting Jewish voters swing Rogers’ way if El-Sayed wins primary

Republicans betting Jewish voters swing Rogers’ way if El-Sa...yed wins primary

Not better, just different: Students seek tools to address changed campus environment at ICC summit

Not better, just different: Students seek tools to address c...hanged campus environment at ICC summit

Suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant is latest alarm amid rising antisemitism in Canada

Suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant is latest alar...m amid rising antisemitism in Canada

Deep skepticism surrounds viability of Trump’s proposed Gaza peace plan

Deep skepticism surrounds viability of Trump’s proposed Gaza... peace plan

From safe seats to swing districts, the left’s primary wins set up a November reckoning

From safe seats to swing districts, the left’s primary... wins set up a November reckoning

Michigan AG Dana Nessel to skip Democratic convention over antisemitism fears

Michigan AG Dana Nessel to skip Democratic convention over a...ntisemitism fears

Mamdani bets he can govern without any relationship with traditional Jewish leaders

Mamdani bets he can govern without any relationship with tra...ditional Jewish leaders

Heritage Foundation under fire over new allegations of antisemitic culture

Heritage Foundation under fire over new allegations of antis...emitic culture

Skip the swipe: New app matches Jewish day school grads (mostly) the old-fashioned way

Skip the swipe: New app matches Jewish day school grads (mos...tly) the old-fashioned way

World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss of top GOP foreign policy voice

World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss ...of top GOP foreign policy voice

Auchincloss faces skeptical reception from Jewish voters upset over his vote to cut off Israel funding 

Auchincloss faces skeptical reception from Jewish voters ups...et over his vote to cut off Israel funding 

‘These are not ordinary times’: Inside Jewish Detroit’s get-out-the-vote campaign for Haley Stevens

‘These are not ordinary times’: Inside Jewish Detroit’s get-...out-the-vote campaign for Haley Stevens

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Ka...mala Harris, Joe Biden

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GOP primary

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GO...P primary

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows reset if he returns to gov’t

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows re...set if he returns to gov’t

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhetoric after UWS stabbing

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhe...toric after UWS stabbing

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted against aid to Israel

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted a...gainst aid to Israel

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on Dems’ 2028 calendar

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on De...ms’ 2028 calendar

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, while most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, w...hile most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary politics

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary pol...itics

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against the Iran war

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against... the Iran war

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelli...ng ‘Allahu Akbar’

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear deal

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear de...al

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U.N. secretary-general must change course

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U....N. secretary-general must change course

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment of pro-Israel lawmakers

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment o...f pro-Israel lawmakers

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. It’s November

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. ItR...17;s November

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out rising left-wing antisemitism

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out r...ising left-wing antisemitism

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a party they no longer recognize

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a p...arty they no longer recognize

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — for now

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — ...for now

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is promoting antisemitism

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is pro...moting antisemitism

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adopting official anti-Israel stance

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adoptin...g official anti-Israel stance

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicates tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicate...s tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the futures of both parties

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the fut...ures of both parties

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader ...in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reassess trusted allies

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reas...sess trusted allies

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Israel aid

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Is...rael aid

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats&...#8217; anti-Israel wing

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vote to end U.S. aid to Israel

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vo...te to end U.S. aid to Israel

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorities in limbo

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorit...ies in limbo

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Quick Hits

MONEY MATTERS

Nonprofit groups requested more than $1.3 billion in security aid in 2025, five times the amount available

Only 20% of the more than 8,000 institutions that requested funding ultimately received it

Emil Lippe/Getty Images

A Colleyville Police officer is parked in Good Shepherd Catholic Community church on January 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas, as police respond reports of a man with a gun was holding hostages at the nearby synagogue.

By
Marc Rod
August 4, 2026

Nonprofit groups, including religious institutions, requested more than $1.3 billion in funding from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program in 2025, around five times the $266 million that was ultimately available, a Federal Emergency Management Agency spokesperson told Jewish Insider.

In total, more than 8,000 institutions applied for funding, and around 1,600 — roughly 20% — received it.” FEMA initially disclosed in a press release last week that state-level administrative agencies had forwarded 6,000 applications to FEMA for federal review, but the spokesperson told JI that the state level agencies had received more than 8,000 total applications.

“For the Fiscal Year 2025 Nonprofit Security Grant Program, states and territories received more than 8,000 applications from nonprofit institutions. The total amount requested was more than $1.3 billion dollars,” a FEMA spokesperson said. “This demand far exceeded the amount Congress appropriated to FEMA for the program.”

The total funding requested and number of applications were the highest of any year in recent memory. In 2024, the program received 7,584 applications requesting a total of $973 million in funding. Critics have consistently emphasized that funding provided by Capitol Hill for the program has failed to keep pace with the demand at a time of heightened threats to Jewish and other communities.

Advocates for the program on and off the Hill said that the severe funding shortfall demonstrates the need for a significant increase in funding, including by passing the Jewish American Security Act, which would authorize $1 billion annually for the program, though that funding would still have to be matched in the appropriations process each year.

“Our nation is facing an epidemic of antisemitism — increasing the fear in Jewish communities as we enter the fall and the High Holidays. We need funding to match the growing demand from synagogues and community centers to help keep them safe and secure,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said in a statement to JI. “That’s why I introduced my bipartisan Jewish American Security Act to, among other things, authorize $1 billion for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program so we are able to meet the demand. I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the Senate to pass my bill.”

Rosen is a lead sponsor of JASA and also led a call with other senators for $750 million in funding for the NSGP in the 2027 Appropriations process.

“As we continue to see increased violence and hateful threats impacting nonprofits and religious institutions, we must increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. It is simply unacceptable that only 20% of groups seeking this mission critical grant have received funding,” Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) told JI. “I will continue to aggressively push to fund the NSGP at $1 billion so we can protect more communities so they can worship, gather, and support our neighbors without fear of harm.”

Amo helped lead a letter in the House urging $1 billion for the program in 2027.

“This demonstrates the need for increased funding for NSGP,” Nathan Diament, the executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said. “Synagogues, churches, and other faiths’ institutions are making it crystal clear and Congress must provide more funding for NSGP. That’s what their constituents are demanding.”

Lauren Wolman, senior director of government relations and strategy for the Anti-Defamation League, told JI that the new data “underscores that the need for security has never been greater.” 

“More than 8,000 nonprofits sought $1.3 billion in security funding, yet only about 20 percent received grants. Demand continues to far outpace available resources,” Wolman said. “Congress should respond by passing the Jewish American Security Act, which would authorize the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at $1 billion annually to better protect at-risk religious institutions and other at-risk nonprofits.”

Rachel Dembo, the director of policy and government relations for the Jewish Federations of North America, said that the new data “confirms what we are seeing in the Jewish community every day: the need for security funding is urgent. With current funding levels only able to cover 20% of the $1.3 billion in Nonprofit Security Grant Program requests, Congress must dramatically expand the appropriations for this life-saving program and pass the Jewish American Security Act.”

Rabbi A.D. Motzen, the national director of government affairs for Agudath Israel of America, reiterated concerns he expressed to JI last week.

“Every grant means another institution and community that is better prepared to prevent a terror attack,” Motzen said. “The fact that more than three quarters of grant applicants were turned away due to lack of funds, however, highlights the need for additional funding, especially with the terror attack at a West Bloomfield [Mich.] synagogue still fresh in our minds.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.