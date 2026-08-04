HEARING HAVOC

Democrats plan to boycott Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Muslim Brotherhood

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Federal Courts subcommittee said on Tuesday that they plan to boycott a subcommittee hearing on Wednesday set to examine Muslim Brotherhood networks in the United States.

The Democrats — Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Peter Welch (D-VT) — dismissed the hearing as an effort to attack Muslims broadly.

“Scapegoating Muslims may be a Texas Republican strategist’s idea of ‘solid gold’ to whip up their voters, but Democrats have no intention of indulging this political creepshow, particularly after the recent violence targeting places of faith,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “Our focus is the costs families face thanks to rampant, non-stop Trump corruption.”

The hearing, organized by subcommittee chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), is titled, “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America,” and follows efforts by state-level and national Republicans focused on the group, including an executive order targeting Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist groups.

“Of course they are,” a Cruz spokesperson told Jewish Insider, when asked about the Democratic boycott.

Scheduled witnesses include Lara Burns, a former FBI special agent and senior research fellow at The George Washington University’s Program on Extremism; Arielle Klepach, senior counsel at the National Jewish Advocacy Center; and Kyle Shideler, a senior analyst for homeland security and counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy.