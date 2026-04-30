FRIENDLY FACES

Somaliland’s new envoy to Israel praises the two countries’ ‘special relationship’

Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s newly appointed envoy to Israel, spoke on Wednesday about the country’s “special relationship” with the Jewish state, saying that the ties are built on mutually beneficial economic and security interests.

“Our relationship with Israel should be understood as part of a purely strategic orientation,” Hagi said on the podcast “Ask Haviv Anything,” hosted by Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gur. “Somaliland is deliberately cultivating relationships with partners that value stability, innovation or responsible governance.”

Hagi said that the relationship will be “based on economic development,” noting that the two countries could benefit from “practical cooperation” in areas such as technology, water management, agriculture and security.

“We have natural resources in Somaliland, we have rare earth minerals in Somaliland, we have oil and gas. We have a lot to offer to our partner Israel,” Hagi said. “And Israel is a manufacturing industry.”

“They [Israel] have the know-how, we [Somaliland] have the natural resources, so in that way we benefit economically and we look at one of the most strategic areas in the world when it comes to security and when it comes to the economy and trade,” he added. “We are benefitting Israel for many, many areas.”

In addition to economic cooperation, Hagi noted that the two countries share “common enemies.” He said that Israel and Somaliland are “working together” to combat “terrorists and piracy.”

“These are our common enemies for Israelis and also for Somalilanders,” he said. “What we are going to build with the Israelis is a strategic partnership that can last forever.”

He also said the relationship being built between Israel and Somaliland is based on “interests” and is “not about religion.”

“It’s about engagement, it’s not about religion,” Hagi said. “Countries engage always on interests. Our people are not ignorant. They understand that the relationship between Israel and Somaliland has nothing to do with religion.”

He added that Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland carries significant weight in the relationship.

“We see Israel as a very important country for us. It is the first country that recognized Somaliland,” Hagi said. “Our hearts and minds are always with Israel because of recognition.”

Israel became the first nation to formally recognize Somaliland’s independence from Somalia in December 2025 in a move that has since drawn waves of sharp condemnation from several Arab and Muslim countries. As part of the agreement, both nations agreed to open embassies and appoint ambassadors.

Following the announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made a historic diplomatic visit to the Somaliland’s capital city of Hargeisa, in which he met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

Israel appointed Michael Lotem, who currently serves as an economic ambassador to Africa, to be its first ambassador to Somaliland earlier this month. The move also received criticism from Arab and Muslim countries.

“We need to build a relationship that is mutually beneficial — for the Israeli people, for the Israeli government, for our people and our government as well,” Hagi said. “We want to build this relationship and you will witness that this relationship will be one of the best special relationships in the world. We want to strengthen and deepen the relationship in a way that no one can imagine.”