DEEPENING TIES

Riyadh and Ankara jointly condemn Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland, call for Israeli withdrawal from Syria

The two countries outlined their alignment on several regional issues, including rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from Syria, as well as a two-state solution

Saudi Arabia and Turkey issued a joint declaration on Tuesday pledging to expand cooperation across a wide range of defense, economic and regional security issues, signaling deepening strategic ties between the two countries and cementing a markedly improved relationship between former foes.

As part of the joint statement, the two countries outlined their alignment on several regional issues, including rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from Syria, as well as a two-state solution. The two leaders also agreed to push the U.S. toward de-escalation with Iran.

The parties also agreed to “strengthen their cooperation” in areas including oil and gas and renewable energies, “building on Saudi Arabia’s massive energy investments,” the statement read.

The declaration came during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Riyadh on Tuesday, his first in more than two years. Erdoğan said during the trip that Ankara was determined to elevate relations with Saudi Arabia to a “higher level.”

The agreement and accompanying statements highlighted a broader rapprochement between Riyadh and Ankara, whose relationship has steadily warmed in recent years after a prolonged period of tension.

The two countries had been on opposite sides of several issues in the region, including the 2013 coup in Egypt and the Libyan civil war.

Relations plunged further after Saudi agents killed Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an episode that triggered a prolonged diplomatic rupture. Turkey’s decision to pursue the case publicly, including opening a formal investigation and sharing findings with the international community, also inflamed tensions.

Following the incident, Riyadh imposed a partial economic boycott on Turkish products and trade and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not visit Turkey until 2022, during which the two leaders vowed to start “a new era of cooperation.”

That cooperation has since translated into a recalibrated relationship, with both countries increasingly shifting their tone and building partnerships across different sectors. Riyadh and Ankara have also recently adopted similar stances on key geopolitical issues. Both have criticized Israel’s conduct in the Gaza conflict and voiced support for Syria’s new government.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Ankara had expressed interest in joining a Saudi-Pakistan defense pact, though Riyadh later clarified that the arrangement would remain strictly bilateral and would not be expanded to include Turkey.