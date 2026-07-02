in her honor

Israeli Embassy hosts Zionist LGBTQ celebration honoring Sarah Milgrim

A night of Pride-themed celebration doubled as a tribute to Milgrim, the embassy staffer killed last year, whose work included engaging LGBTQ Jews

Dozens of LGBTQ Jews and allies gathered Tuesday evening at Adas Israel Congregation in Washington for a Pride event hosted by the Israeli Embassy, with speakers honoring the legacy of slain embassy staffer Sarah Milgrim and reflecting on the challenges she faced in progressive spaces, despite being an ally of the community.

The event, held as Pride celebrations concluded at the end of June, paid tribute to Milgrim, who helped lead the embassy’s outreach to LGBTQ communities before she and her partner, Yaron Lischinsky, were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in May 2025.

Comedian Judy Gold, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights and outspoken critic of antisemitism, headlined the evening with a stand-up set blending humor with reflections on Milgrim’s advocacy.

“It takes a very special person to be the LGBT liaison for the Israeli [Embassy], and boy was she special,” Gold said.

Gold also recalled participating in two LGBTQ delegation trips to Israel organized by Milgrim: As the group ran to bomb shelters amid Iranian missile attacks, she got a laugh when one delegate showed up with a different guy each time the alarm sounded, “so that was exciting,” she joked.

Catherine Szkop and Abbie Talmoud, colleagues of Milgrim who were several feet away when the deadly shooting occurred, described her as a bridge-builder who worked to engage communities that had become increasingly hostile to Israel after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

“She served as the director of civil society and affairs. Her work focused on engaging communities that became deeply critical of Israel, or even opened up anti-Israel [sentiment] after Oct. 7,” Talmoud said of Milgrim.

Szkop said Milgrim struggled with being pushed out of progressive spaces because of her work at the Israeli Embassy, despite sharing many of the community’s values.

“She identified with the progressive community on a lot of issues,” Szkop shared, “but when she started working at the Israeli Embassy, the [community’s] anti-Israel sentiment was too strong and ostracized her from her friends” and “the moment it turned to Israel, they exiled her.”

“You should never have to deny who you are or an aspect of your identity in order to belong somewhere,” Szkop concluded.

The reception featured Pride-themed decor, including a lectern bearing three flags: American, Israeli, and Pride. Closing out the event, LGBTQ community members and allies danced to Omer Adam while waving rainbow LED sticks.