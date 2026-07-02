ON THE AIR

UDP launches first attack ad targeting Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan Senate race

The AIPAC-aligned super PAC is also beginning an ad blitz in St. Louis on behalf of Rep. Wesley Bell in his rematch against former Rep. Cori Bush

The AIPAC-linked United Democracy Project is launching its first negative ad in the Michigan Senate race targeting Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, approximately a month before the state’s primary elections.

The 30-second ad highlights El-Sayed’s “long history of disrespecting women,” including criticisms of former First Lady Michelle Obama and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The ad also highlights a discrimination lawsuit — in which El-Sayed was not a defendant — that claimed he told a woman he wouldn’t work with anyone over the age of 40 and allegations that he attempted to pay an employee to keep silent about his disparaging comments about women.

Critics have recently highlighted El-Sayed’s disparaging comments about his opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI); El-Sayed, in a recent interview, described her as a “suit with a large AIPAC account” who can’t “string together two coherent sentences.”

UDP has already spent more than $7 million in the race boosting Stevens.

El-Sayed picked up a high-profile endorsement from leading progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday morning. Stevens was endorsed this week by the Detroit News.

UDP on Thursday also made $400,000 in advertising reservations to support Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MO) as he faces a comeback primary challenge from former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), whom UDP helped Bell defeat in 2024.