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Quick Hits

NO FLIGHT PLAN

House Democrats introduce legislation to block sale of jet engines to Turkey

Rep. Dina Titus is leading the Joint Resolution of Disapproval against the Trump administration's $700 million sale of F110 jet engines to Turkey despite legal restrictions on U.S. military sales to the country

Photo by Ahmet Okatali/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Turkish Air Force performs a demonstration flight in the skies of Istanbul on May 29, 2026.

By
Marc Rod
July 5, 2026

A group of House Democrats introduced a resolution last week that aims to block the sale of advanced jet engines to Turkey, as the Trump administration pushes ahead with the sale despite legal restrictions on U.S. military sales to the country.

The resolution is led by Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), a vocal critic of Ankara, and co-sponsored by Reps. Chris Pappas (D-NH), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Mike Quigley (D-IL), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), George Latimer (D-NY) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

“The regime of Turkish President Erdoğan has made repeated threats of military action against NATO allies and other partner nations throughout the Middle East,” Titus said on X. “I am introducing a Joint Resolution of Disapproval to stop the $700 million sale of F110 jet engines to Turkey which would undermine regional stability and pose a threat to U.S. allies.”

Titus also said on X that she’s working on a letter to House leadership “to prevent any attempt to readmit Turkey into the F-35 program,” urging a Republican colleague who is also critical of the Turkish government to support her initiative.

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