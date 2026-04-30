SPECIAL ELECTION SIGNALS

Mamdani bruised but not beaten after City Council candidate loss

The result of the special election signals Council Speaker Julie Menin’s growing political clout, but doesn’t guarantee an override of Mamdani’s veto of her buffer zone legislation

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a hit to his political credibility on Tuesday when his endorsed candidate in a special election for City Council went down in overwhelming defeat — but it’s not clear if the loss will lead to an override of his veto of school buffer zone legislation or further stall his political momentum.

Legislative aide Carl Wilson’s trouncing of Mamdani-backed Lindsey Boylan in a West Side district was not just a loss for Mamdani but a triumph for Council Speaker Julie Menin, sources told Jewish Insider, noting she had lent Wilson not just her endorsement but an effective ground game turning out his voters.

“It was a resounding dominant victory,” said Jewish Community Relations Council of New York CEO Mark Treyger, himself a former city councilmember. “It’s not just about one seat. It’s about the message it sends to the body, and the message it sends to New York, not to underestimate her and her operation.”

Other sources, some of whom requested anonymity out of a need to preserve professional relationships, noted that Mamdani himself had carried the district in the 2025 primary — and suggested his success last year looks more like the consequence of unique circumstances than proof of overwhelming political support. This, they suggested, meant that members of the council going forward would be more susceptible to Menin’s influence than the mayor’s.

“The mayor got a lot of votes in June from a lot of people who weren’t socialists, because they couldn’t vote for [former New York Gov.] Andrew Cuomo,” said one insider, noting that the seat was outside the areas of Brooklyn and Queens where the Democratic Socialists of America are strongest. “His endorsement just didn’t carry the weight in non-DSA areas that he hoped.”

Treyger read Wilson’s win as an optimistic sign for City Council legislation that would compel the NYPD to develop a protocol for establishing security perimeters to guarantee access and egress from education facilities during protests. The measure, part of the Menin’s signature package of legislation intended to combat antisemitism, came in response to demonstrations targeting yeshivas and gathering places for Jewish students.

Mamdani vetoed it last week on the grounds that it defined educational facilities too broadly and might impinge on union activities, even though the bill contained an explicit carveout for organized labor. The legislation originally passed with the support of 30 councilmembers, four shy of the votes necessary to overcome his opposition.

As a candidate, Wilson said he’d vote to do so, though he backed off this declaration after winning the election — and then reversed to support it again a few hours later.

Treyger argued that with councilmembers more likely to defer to Menin than Mamdani now, the likelihood of an override increases.

“It adds many more options and tools in her toolbox in regards to how she wants to move forward on this issue and others,” he said. “I think there is significant interest on how to find a path forward on this.”

Others weren’t so sure. Sources noted that Gov. Kathy Hochul has endorsed her own buffer zone legislation, which would impose felony penalties on any protester who comes within 25 feet of the doors or driveways of an institution that holds regular prayer — which would cover religious schools. They also pointed to the city’s multibillion-dollar fiscal shortfall, which has already delayed the municipal budget and become a major point of contention between the Council and the mayor’s office.

“It’s not about ‘can she,’ it’s about ‘will she,’” a source said of Menin’s ability and inclination to force an override vote.

Veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf was more blunt.

“It’s probably the wrong fight,” he said, noting Menin successfully pushed through a separate measure to formalize police buffer zone policy at houses of worship. “You gotta pick your battles.”

Sheinkopf agreed that the special election had wounded Mamdani’s credibility, but warned the damage was “overstated.” He asserted that the true challenge for the mayor and his foes will be the upcoming congressional primaries, where Mamdani has backed Assemblymember Claire Valdez and former city Comptroller Brad Lander in a pair of left-leaning House districts.

“The real test will be in June,” Sheinkopf said.