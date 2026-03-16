Word on the Street

President Donald Trump warned that NATO could face “a very bad future” if Washington’s allies don’t assist in efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz…

Israel’s Army Radio reports that former Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who stepped down in November but returned to the Prime Minister’s Office to assist amid the war with Iran, traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss with Saudi officials a potential deal between Israel and Lebanon…

Reports of Dermer’s visit come as France denied a report that it had drafted a proposal to end the conflict in Lebanon that included Beirut’s recognition of Israel…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video of himself at a Jerusalem coffee shop in response to internet rumors that he’d been assassinated…

Tucker Carlson’s claim that the CIA is “preparing some kind of criminal referral” against him related to the former Fox News host “talking to people in Iran before the war” is being refuted by senior Trump administration officials; they told Axios that there is no CIA probe into Carlson and rejected subsequent online chatter speculating that Trump was “participating in an op” that utilized Carlson’s purported communications with the Iranians to trick the regime into thinking an attack was not imminent…

In a Truth Social post, Trump defended conservative radio host Mark Levin against recent attacks from elements of the far right, saying that “[t]hose that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World”…

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened not to renew the licences of some broadcasters whom he accused of “running hoaxes and news distortions” in their coverage of the war in Iran; Carr issued the warning while amplifying a post from Trump on his Truth Social site that criticized The Wall Street Journal’s coverage about attacks on U.S. refueling planes in Saudi Arabia…

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) pushed back on Carr’s comments, saying he was “in big support of the First Amendment”…

A new poll from NBC News found that two-thirds of Democrats side with the Palestinians over the Israelis, a marked shift from past polls that showed more support for Israelis…

The New York Times interviews Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), the only Iranian-American Democrat in Congress, about the “wide range of mixed emotions” she feels regarding U.S. military action in Iran, where she still has relatives…

The Wall Street Journal looks at how Israelis are adjusting to a “new normal” amid the constant interruptions from missile fire from Iran…

The University of Florida forced the school’s chapter of College Republicans to disband after the release of a photo of one of the chapter’s leaders doing a Nazi salute…

Authorities in Amsterdam are investigating an explosion at a Jewish school in the city, days after an arson attack at a synagogue in the Dutch city of Rotterdam…

French officials arrested two Moroccan-Italian brothers who had been planning what prosecutors described as a “deadly and antisemitic” plot…

An investor group led by the co-founders of Wiz, who last week finalized the $32 billion sale of their company to Google, reached an agreement to acquire Len Blavatnik’s shares in Israel’s Channel 13 worth $20-25 million, with plans to put more than $125 million into the company over the next three years…

The acquisition is the third time in recent weeks that a planned acquisition has fallen through in favor of another buyer, after Paramount’s successful takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery that scrapped a planned Netflix sale, and Axel Springer’s purchase of The Telegraph after the Daily Mail had been set to acquire the company…

A new poll from the U.K.’s Union of Jewish Students found that a quarter of all students surveyed — regardless of religion — observed antisemitic behavior, while 1 in 5 said they would be reluctant or would refuse to have a roommate who was Jewish…

The premier of Australia’s New South Wales condemned the “horrific rhetoric” at Sydney’s Biennale arts festival after a DJ playing a set at the festival’s opening night referred to a “Zio-Australian-Epstein empire,” but said he would not cut future funding for the arts event…

Four additional members of Iran’s national women’s soccer team withdrew their requests for asylum in Australia, days after another member of the team opted to return to Iran; two of the original seven players who sought asylum while the team was in Australia for a tournament have chosen to remain there…

Palestine 1936 author Oren Kessler is joining Georgetown University as the school’s Goldman Visiting Israeli Professor for the 2026-2027 academic year; read our interview with Kessler here…

CNN anchor Jessica Dean announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Blackstone executive Alex Katz…

Elik Topolosky, the brother of Rabbi Uri Topolosky, died at 39…

Lewis Lehrman, whose 1982 gubernatorial bid in New York was largely financed by the fortune Lehrman amassed transforming his family’s local discount chain into Rite Aid, died at 87…

Author and ecologist Paul Ehrlich, whose best-selling book The Population Bomb predicted global famines, died at 93…