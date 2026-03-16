Two lefts clash on what’s right on Iran
Plus, Ro Khanna’s new challenger
👋 Good Monday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the divergence in opinion on the war in Iran between the Israeli opposition and the American left, and do a deep dive into the U.S. and Israeli end goals of the conflict, now in its third week. We interview tech entrepreneur Ethan Agarwal, who is mounting a challenge to Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), and look at the outpouring of “thoughts and prayers” in response to the attack last week on a Michigan synagogue. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Yassamin Ansari, Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch and Oren Kessler.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will attend a Kennedy Center board meeting this afternoon. The president confirmed on Friday that Richard Grenell was exiting his role as president of the arts center after just over a year in the position.
- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is slated to briefly meet today with a group of largely local Orthodox Jewish leaders in the city, following a series of incidents in which Mamdani has had to address antisemitism in the context of his wife’s professional work and social media activity. Mainstream groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Community Relations Council-New York and the American Jewish Committee, were not invited to the meeting, which is expected to last between 15-20 minutes. Satmar leader Rabbi Moshe Indig and United Jewish Organization of Williamsburg’s Rabbi David Niederman are expected to attend.
- The Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference begins today in New York. Speakers at today’s opening session include ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, GAP President and CEO Richard Dixon, actor Jerry O’Connell and Bravo stars Meredith Marks and Jackie Goldschneider.
- The Jewish Funders Network annual conference continues today in San Diego. Read more from eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher here.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD AND lahav harkov
The ongoing war in Iran is highlighting a widening gulf between center and center-left voters in Israel and Democrats in the United States. While Democrats in the United States are mostly opposed to the war, Israelis are overwhelmingly supportive of the effort.
Recent polling from Israel has shown that 92.5% of Jewish Israelis and 81% of Israelis overall support the war.
The divide was particularly evident in an exchange on X this week between Yair Zivan, a centrist and top advisor to Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and Matt Duss, a foreign policy advisor to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and a former confidante of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), whose post prompted the exchange.
Sanders, on X, condemned the Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying, “The U.S. cannot continue to be complicit in Netanyahu’s wars.”
Zivan said in response that he was writing from a bomb shelter and that Israel “is under attack by fanatical terrorists who want to murder us,” arguing that Sanders’ “humanity never seems to extend to Israeli lives.”
CHICAGO SHOWDOWN
In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community
After months of an increasingly bitter campaign characterized by tens of millions in outside spending and increasingly heated debate over Israel policy, Democrats in the Chicagoland area head to the polls tomorrow, with the outcome of the primaries potentially reshaping the political landscape in one of the most Jewish cities in the country, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Why it matters: The four open House races are also set to be a test of AIPAC and the pro-Israel community’s political strategy and heft. Broadly, a source close to AIPAC said, the group’s primary goal in the primaries is to prevent six candidates — state Sen. Robert Peters in the 2nd, activist Kina Collins in the 7th, activist Junaid Ahmed and Hanover Park Trustee Yasmeen Bankole in the 8th and influencer Kat Abughazaleh and Skokie School Board member Bushra Amiwala in the 9th District — who it believes would be aligned with the far-left Squad on Israel policy issues, from being elected.
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