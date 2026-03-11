Dermer’s return to duty
Plus, Fetterman rips fellow Dems on Iran
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at former Israeli Strategic Affair Minister Ron Dermer’s return to the Prime Minister’s Office to assist Jerusalem during the war against Iran, and report on concerns from two of New York City’s largest Jewish groups over Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s recent hosting of Columbia anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil at Gracie Mansion and ties to an activist who called to “strike” Tel Aviv. We spotlight Democratic Majority for Israel’s efforts in three under-the-radar House races in California and Colorado swing districts, and report on moves by a new super PAC looking to blunt far-left congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh’s last-minute surge in a Chicago-area district. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sen. John Fetterman, Noah Pollak and Aaron Parnas.
- President Donald Trump is speaking at an event today in Hebron, Ky., the home turf of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the House GOP’s leading isolationist and anti-Israel voice who has also opposed key Trump administration policies. Massie won’t be at the Hebron event, but Ed Gallrein, who is mounting a primary challenge to Massie and has already been endorsed by the president, will be in attendance. Read more here.
When Israel and the U.S. launched their first strikes on Iran, Ron Dermer was in Australia, about as far as one could get from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem or the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. He soon found himself, like many other Israelis wanting to get home from abroad, on a plane to Taba, Egypt, from which point he would cross back into Israel, where airspace remains restricted.
Since November, when he resigned from his official post as strategic affairs minister, Dermer has spent most of his time traveling for speaking engagements. But now, two sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Jewish Insider, Dermer is back again in public service.
He may not have an official title, but he is doing what he has done for the previous three years — serving as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest and most trusted advisor. Israel’s Walla News quoted a source in the Prime Minister’s Office who said Dermer was reporting for “reserve duty,” like over 100,000 other Israelis since the outset of the war with Iran.
Netanyahu and Dermer’s relationship has been so close for the past 26 years that Dermer has been called the prime minister’s third son and nicknamed “Bibi’s brain.” With a very small inner circle and few advisors whom he truly trusts, Netanyahu views Dermer as a critical asset to his team at a time when the U.S. and Israel are making decisions that will determine the future of the Middle East for years to come.
Dermer is also known as having a good relationship with the Trump administration, and has reportedly been taking part in Netanyahu’s nightly calls with President Donald Trump.
Trump official says tax code could be tool in fight against campus antisemitism
The next frontier for the Trump administration’s war with higher education might be the U.S. tax code, a senior Education Department official said on Tuesday. Speaking at a conference about antisemitism organized by the Republican Jewish Coalition and National Review, Noah Pollak, a senior advisor to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, said that making changes to American tax policy could be a useful vehicle to fight antisemitism on campuses, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Pollak’s position: Pollak’s argument was a wonky one, suggesting that changes to IRS rules regulating nonprofits could increase transparency — and require the organizations fomenting antisemitism at U.S. universities to reveal much more information about their operations and staff. Pollak called for the federal government to create limits on fiscal sponsorship, a tool by which an existing nonprofit incubates a new one. This allows a new nonprofit organization to launch quickly, with donations passing through a larger, more established organization. The idea is that once the new nonprofit has a steadier foundation, it will eventually incorporate as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with the IRS, after which point it must meet certain federal requirements and make information about its finances and activities publicly available.
Raising the alarm: Antisemitism is rising on the American right, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned on Tuesday at the same conference, expressing concern that efforts to combat it are not doing so quickly or effectively enough.