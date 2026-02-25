SCOOP

Steve Witkoff speaks at AIPAC as Iran talks enter critical phase

The envoy is set to hold discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday

White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff addressed the AIPAC Congressional Summit taking place in Washington on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the event told Jewish Insider, as he prepares for the third round of negotiations with Iran later this week.

AIPAC led lobbying efforts against the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran, including creating a new lobbying group called Citizens for a Nuclear Free Iran that spent upwards of $20 million opposing the agreement. Witkoff has led the Trump administration’s negotiations with Tehran during the president’s second term, alongside Jared Kushner, and is set to hold discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on Thursday.

The summit, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday and brought together more than 1,000 of the group’s top donors, featured virtual addresses from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. Others expected to address the event included House Speaker Mike Johnson (R‑LA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D‑NY) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R‑AR) and Ted Cruz (R‑TX).

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz also addressed the summit on Monday about “the absurd nature of the U.N. and its institutions and how they are horribly anti-Israel,” one attendee told JI, while wearing a hat that read “Make the U.N. Great Again.”

On Monday evening, former Israeli hostage and pianist Alon Ohel performed on the main stage alongside John Ondrasik, the singer-songwriter known as “Five for Fighting” who has been deeply involved in Israel advocacy during the Israel-Hamas war. Ondrasik rereleased his song “Superman” in April 2025 dedicated to the Israeli hostages and Ohel in particular.

The conference’s speakers were “well balanced” with bipartisan members of Congress and senior level administration officials, the attendee told JI.