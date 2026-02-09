Jewish leaders divided over whether to confront antisemitism or focus inward

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive socialist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive socialist Mejia as s...he vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage,... from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Ar...abia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chr...onicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in p...ivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in ...2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contract...ing to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders ove...r IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over a...ntisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish cau...cus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bond...i Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction ...plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa.... swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointm...ent of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest ...by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security gran...ts in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustrati...on with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro o...ver Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Is...rael in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront ...antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic ars...on

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapir...o’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turke...y, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to figh...t antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants t...o be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olymp...ic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attackin...g Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with los...s post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing Ameri...can Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extre...mist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains regis...tered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets... could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordabil...ity — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance ...on U.S. military aid

Quick Hits

COMMUNAL RECKONING

Jewish leaders divided over whether to confront antisemitism or focus inward

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt argued that fighting antisemitism is essential alongside others who prioritize building Jewish identity

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Anti-Defamation League

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks onstage ADL's Never Is Now at Javits Center on March 03, 2025 in New York City.

By
Matthew Kassel
February 9, 2026

An emerging fault line over how — or whether — to confront rising antisemitism is roiling the organized Jewish community, as some prominent groups have pushed back against sharp criticism questioning the effectiveness of their strategies.

The latest salvo comes from Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, which has recently found itself in the spotlight. In an opinion article in eJewishPhilanthropy published Monday, Greenblatt defended his organization’s approach to combating antisemitism — after a New York Times columnist had called for the group to be dismantled.

Speaking at 92NY in Manhattan for the annual State of World Jewry address earlier this month, Bret Stephens, a Times opinion columnist, stoked controversy when he suggested that the American Jewish community should shut down the ADL and reallocate its resources to focus on building Jewish identity rather than combating antisemitism.

“The fight against antisemitism, which consumes tens of millions of dollars every year in Jewish philanthropy, is a well-meaning but mostly wasted effort,” he said in his address. “We should spend the money and focus our energy elsewhere. The same goes for efforts to improve pro-Israel advocacy.”

In his response, Greenblatt dismissed Stephens’ argument as misguided, even as he said the speech had appropriately identified a “pathology” that can afflict those who define opposition to antisemitism as their “primary organizing principle.”

“It can turn Jewishness into a defensive crouch — more alarm system than civilization,” Greenblatt said.

Still, Stephens’ new “framing risks replacing one error with another,” he insisted, describing the fight against antisemitism and efforts to promote Jewish communal life not as binary choices but as mutually reinforcing objectives. 

“Security and identity aren’t competing priorities; they’re inseparable preconditions for Jewish flourishing in an open society,” Greenblatt insisted in his rebuke. “Shutting down the Anti-Defamation League or other Jewish organizations is not some magic formula that promises self-reliance; it’s a disastrous prescription for unilateral disarmament.”

The ADL has, in recent years, frequently drawn attacks from both the left and right over its closely scrutinized relationship to the Trump White House and its classifications of political extremism, among other sources of scrutiny the group has weathered. 

But as one of the nation’s oldest Jewish civil rights groups, the ADL has rarely seemed to find itself in the position of justifying its continued existence — particularly amid unusually direct backlash from an otherwise likeminded Jewish and pro-Israel pundit like Stephens.

The intense tenor of the debate underscores how Jewish groups are now grappling with polarizing divisions over how to move forward in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks and a resulting surge in antisemitism that has often stemmed from anti-Israel sentiment.

In addition to the ADL, such heated discussions have also recently centered around a costly Super Bowl ad seeking to raise awareness of antisemitism released by The Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, an advocacy organization founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The ad, which featured a Black high school student consoling a Jewish classmate after bullies placed a “dirty Jew” sticky note on his backpack, was meant to reach a broad audience that is largely  “unengaged” on the issue of growing antisemitism while “lacking awareness, empathy and motivation to act,” according to Blue Square Alliance President Adam Katz.

But the 30-second commercial — part of a $15 million ad campaign extending to NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage — drew online denunciations from several critics who said it depicted Jews as in need protection from non-Jews and alleged that its framing ignored examples of antisemitism intersecting with anti-Israel hostility.

Greenblatt, for his part, was among the first Jewish leaders to praise the ad last week after it circulated online, in a statement that also functioned as a tacit defense of his own organization’s ongoing mission.

“Antisemitism has permeated all aspects of society,” he said in a social media post. “This ad is a simple yet moving depiction of resilience in the face of discrimination. It takes all of us, Jewish or not, to stand up against antisemitism. I’m glad this video will be getting the national attention it so deserves.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.