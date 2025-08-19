JAMIE'S JAM
Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from anti-Israel resolution
JCRC of Greater Washington CEO Ron Halber: ‘It’s difficult when two-thirds of our community is voting for a political party whose base is hostile to Israel’
Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, strongly criticized Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) over his recent decision to support legislation that seeks to severely restrict U.S. aid to Israel, casting the congressman’s move...
