BREAKING

Iran fires wave of ballistic missiles at northern Israel in first attack since April ceasefire

Trump told Axios that he would be pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike back

Iran launched a number of ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday night for the first time since the U.S. and Iran reached a tenuous ceasefire in early April.

The IDF said it had intercepted all of the missiles “thus far,” and no injuries were reported. Israel’s Home Front Command canceled schools nationwide on Monday.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for the Iranian parliament’s foreign policy and national security committee, had warned several hours prior to the attacks that Iran would deliver “a decisive and painful response” to the IDF’s strikes in the suburbs of Beirut earlier in the day. “These rabid dogs must be disciplined and put back in their place. Watch the sky over [Israel] tonight,” he wrote on X.

Earlier Sunday, the IDF struck the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, where it said it was targeting a Hezbollah headquarters, in response to the terror group’s missile attacks on northern Israel on Sunday morning.

President Donald Trump announced he had brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah last week, though the terror group quickly rejected the deal.

Shortly after Iran’s attacks, Trump told Fox News that the incident was “certainly not going to help” the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. He continued, “What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough, get back to the table and make a deal.”

About Israel’s strikes in Beirut, Trump said, “I’m not happy about it.”

Trump also told Axios, “I am going to call [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back. … Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.” Israeli sources, however, told several news outlets that the IDF planned to deliver a “powerful” response to Iran.