EXCLUSIVE

Dem lawmaker: U.S., allies ‘may very well need’ to carry out targeted strikes on Iran

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that the U.S. and its allies “may very well need to take defensive action, targeting military assets in Iran,” in a statement shared with Jewish Insider on Wednesday.

While Landsman didn’t explicitly say in the statement that he intends to oppose the war powers resolution on Iran that may come to a vote before the House next week, his position suggests that he’s skeptical of that effort. Two House Democrats — Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) — have already expressed outright opposition to the war powers resolution.

“Targeted strikes on known ballistic missiles and rocket infrastructure and other weapons depots, including nuclear assets, may very well save lives,” Landsman said. “The region and world would be a much safer place if the regime’s military capacity was leveled. These targeted strikes could prevent war, which should be the goal of any effort.”

“If targeted, defensive strikes are necessary, and these strikes are successful, the prospect of war and further violence is diminished. That’s what we should all want: an end to decades of bloodshed and mayhem by this regime. We should continue to work to weaken the regime’s ability to do harm,” Landsman added.

Emphasizing Iran’s long-standing pattern of terror throughout the region, including killing more than 30,000 demonstrators in two days last month, in addition to hundreds of Americans and fueling violence throughout the region, Landsman said that the U.S. has an opportunity to “end the bloodshed and mayhem.”

“For most of my life, the regime in Iran has caused bloodshed and mayhem. At some point, we have to say enough is enough, and begin to destroy its ability to kill innocent people, including its own citizens,” Landsman said. “If it weren’t for the regime, Yemenis, Iraqis, Lebanese, Palestinians, and Persians might all be free.”

Though the administration continues efforts to negotiate with Iran, Landsman said that the regime has “yet to show any interest in disarming or pulling back from funding violence and terror in the region. Instead, the regime is threatening further attacks on Americans and our allies.”

Landsman said that, in the case of any military action, the administration has an obligation to remain in close touch with senior congressional leaders and make its case to the American public. “This is true for targeted strikes on military assets, even if the purpose is to prevent war and further violence,” Landsman said.

“Going to war, which would be boots on the ground and an extended or ongoing military engagement, does require congressional approval,” he continued.