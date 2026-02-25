TRANSPARENCY PUSH

Chuck Schumer calls on Trump to ‘make his goals public’ after briefing on Iran

The minority leader said after receiving the classified briefing that ‘the president has an obligation to make his goals public’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to explain to the public his goals in the accelerating pressure campaign and military buildup targeting Iran, following a classified briefing earlier in the day for senior congressional leaders by Cabinet officials on the developing situation in Iran.

Several other lawmakers offered similarly sober responses to the briefing.

“It’s very serious and the president has an obligation to make his goals public,” Schumer told Jewish Insider after the briefing.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, similarly called on the administration to lay out “what our country’s goals are, what our country’s interests are and how we’re going to protect American interests in the region.”

Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was “very concerned” and warned that “wars in the Middle East don’t go well for presidents, for the country, and we have not heard articulated a single good reason for why now is the moment to launch yet another war in the Middle East.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said the administration is “giving a lot of thought to the situation. And I appreciate where they’re coming from.”