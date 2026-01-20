Shapiro saga highlights Democratic divisions
Plus, Beth Israel’s first Shabbat since Mississippi arson attack
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s revelation that former Vice President Kamala Harris’ vetting team asked if he was an agent of the Israeli government, and talk to friends and colleagues of former Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh, who died on Monday. We cover a meeting between Jewish groups and the civil rights office within the Department of Health and Human Services to discuss antisemitism in the medical field, and report on the Beth Israel Congregation’s first Shabbat service since the Mississippi synagogue was targeted in an arson attack earlier this month. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Julie Menin, Rep. Yassamin Ansari and Honduran President-elect Nasry “Tito” Asfura.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which kicked off yesterday, will feature a number of conversations and addresses from world leaders today, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. In sessions throughout the afternoon, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Palantir’s Alex Karp, Alphabet’s Ruth Porat and Bank of Israeli Governor Amir Yaron are slated to speak.
- One high-profile speaker was removed from the schedule — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was slated to speak this afternoon. The WEF had been facing blowback for hosting Araghchi, who had been quietly added to the lineup several days ago, amid Iran’s deadly crackdowns on protesters in recent weeks.
- On the sidelines of the WEF, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet today with Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss Gaza peace efforts. The meeting comes after Moscow was invited to join the Trump administration’s Board of Peace overseeing the rebuilding and new governance of a postwar Gaza Strip. Several additional countries, including China and Morocco, have also been extended invitations in recent days to join the board. Read more on the growing board — and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to its makeup — here.
- President Donald Trump heads to Davos today, where he will speak tomorrow before holding a signing ceremony for the Board of Peace on Thursday on the sidelines of the confab.
- In New York, the Israeli consulate is hosting the premiere of the Israeli play “Jabotinsky’s Dream,” about Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky, in Manhattan.
- And in nearby Newark, N.J., New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill will be inaugurated today. Sherrill traveled to Virginia over the weekend for the swearing-in of her former Washington roommate, Gov. Abigail Spanberger.
- Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) is being arraigned today on charges that she stole more than $5 million in misallocated federal funds during the COVID-19 pandemic prior to her 2021 election.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Josh Kraushaar
Concerns over rising antisemitism and growing hostility toward Israel within the Democratic Party have long been on a slow boil.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s blockbuster revelation in his upcoming memoir that he was asked by Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign during the VP vetting process if he was ever an agent of the Israeli government underscores just how fraught the political environment has gotten for Jewish Democrats who support Israel.
Shapiro’s decision to go public with allegations that the last presidential nominee’s team exhibited bigotry underscores just how deep the divisions are within the party, especially as he considers a 2028 presidential run. These rifts pit the party’s moderate wing — which is generally supportive of Israel and harbors zero tolerance for antisemitism — against an ascendant left wing, exemplified by the disruptive anti-Israel protesters that Harris was pandering to at the time of her veepstakes deliberations.
Shapiro, if he runs for national office, is planting his flag in the mainstream wing of the Democratic Party, willing to call out antisemitism when he sees it, including on college campuses in his state, and supporting Israel — even while strongly criticizing some policies of the Netanyahu government. In his book, he proudly discusses his personal connections to Israel and the role Judaism plays in his life.
These were uncontroversial views within the Democratic Party, until the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks against the Jewish state emboldened an ugly strain of extremism that has, all too often, been accommodated by party leaders. (Shapiro also revealed that Harris insisted he apologize for his condemnation of intimidation targeting Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania by anti-Israel protesters, which he refused to do.)
Anyone documenting the evolution of Democratic Party politics over the last few years can see the red flags. New York City, the epicenter of Jewish life in the United States, elected a mayor who refuses to recognize Israel as a Jewish state. Jewish Democrats running for office in progressive constituencies buckle under pressure to call Israel’s war against Hamas a “genocide” or decide to suddenly condemn AIPAC to showcase their progressive bona fides. A majority of Democratic voters, according to recent polls, now have an unfavorable view of Israel.
GETTING GRILLED
Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting
In the summer of 2024, when Vice President Kamala Harris was vetting potential running mates for her expedited campaign for president, a senior member of her team asked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro whether he had ever been a “double agent for Israel,” Shapiro writes in a new book that will be published later this month. “Was she kidding? I told her how offensive the question was,” Shapiro recounts in the book. The exchange — which Shapiro describes in an outraged tone — has prompted sharp criticism from Jewish leaders, including some who served in the Biden-Harris administration, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Vetting process problems: “The more I read about [Shapiro’s] treatment in the vetting process, the more disturbed I become,” Deborah Lipstadt, who served as the State Department’s antisemitism envoy under President Joe Biden, said in a post on X. “These questions were classic antisemitism.” Shapiro suggests in the book that he was being treated unfairly as a Jewish contender for the role of vice president: “I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” he writes.